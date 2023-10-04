Advertisement
Television

‘SNL’ taps Pete Davidson, Ice Spice and Bad Bunny for post-writers’ strike return

Ice Spice in a dark patterned jumpsuit with a microphone in her left hand and her right hand up.
Ice Spice will make her “Saturday Night Live” debut on Oct. 14, during the series’ Season 49 premiere.
(Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Pete Davidson, Ice Spice and Bad Bunny will help usher in the latest season of “Saturday Night Live,” weeks after the writers’ strike ended in late September.

NBC announced Wednesday that “SNL” Season 49 will premiere on Oct. 14, with Davidson returning to host for the second time this year. Ice Spice, best known for her hits “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana,” will be his musical guest as she makes her Studio 8H debut.

On Oct. 21, Bad Bunny will return to “SNL,” pulling double duty as the show’s host and musical guest. It will be the Latin pop star’s first time hosting the sketch series and his second time performing. He first graced the stage in February 2021.

Hollywood workers celebrate a tentative WGA-AMPTP contract agreement outside the North Hollywood bar Idle Hour.

Company Town

WGA deal brings tears of joy to Hollywood writers, and relief to a city scarred by strikes

Writers from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Primo’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ react to the tentative deal to end their bitter strike.

Sept. 25, 2023

The network also revealed Wednesday that the entire cast, including Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman, will return for Season 49. Comedian Chloe Troast joins the cast as a featured player this season.

On Sept. 24, the Writers Guild of America and major Hollywood studios struck a tentative deal that would end the strike, after months of tension and uncertainty. Actors are still on strike, but SAG-AFTRA voiced support on Wednesday for guild members who are part of the “SNL” cast.

“They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement shared with The Times. “The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.”

Advertisement

The statement also said that a number of “SNL” cast members had “contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike.”

“By not showing up to work, our performers can be held in breach of contract and the Union is prohibited from advising them not to work,” SAG-AFTRA’s statement added.

Times staff writer Wendy Lee contributed to this report.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement