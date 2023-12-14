Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star, was diagnosed with lung cancer before death

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets” star Andre Braugher was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Actor Andre Braugher, who died Monday, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

In announcing the two-time Emmy Award winner’s death Monday, Braugher’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, said that he had died after “a brief illness.” On Thursday, Allen confirmed to The Times that the 61-year-old film and TV star had been diagnosed “a few months ago.”

In confirming the diagnosis Thursday, Allen did not provide further details about the late actor’s condition.

Braugher fluidly bounced between comedic and dramatic roles, notably captivating audiences in the crime drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” and the zany cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” playing two iconic TV detectives: the no-nonsense Frank Pembleton and the beloved Capt. Ray Holt, respectively.

He earned his first Emmy for his role on the groundbreaking series “Homicide” and a second for his rare turn as an antagonist in the 2006 FX miniseries “Thief.”

Before “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the actor became a comedy star alongside Ray Romano and Scott Bakula in “Men of a Certain Age,” a well-received TNT dramedy about a group of college buddies dealing with the disappointments of middle age.