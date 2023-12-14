Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star, was diagnosed with lung cancer before death
Actor Andre Braugher, who died Monday, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.
In announcing the two-time Emmy Award winner’s death Monday, Braugher’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, said that he had died after “a brief illness.” On Thursday, Allen confirmed to The Times that the 61-year-old film and TV star had been diagnosed “a few months ago.”
In confirming the diagnosis Thursday, Allen did not provide further details about the late actor’s condition.
Appreciation: In drama and comedy, in roles big and small, Andre Braugher commanded the screen
Andre Braugher, who died Monday at age 61, was the gravitational center in drama series like “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and his presence was no different in series like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which showed his impeccable comedic timing.
Braugher fluidly bounced between comedic and dramatic roles, notably captivating audiences in the crime drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” and the zany cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” playing two iconic TV detectives: the no-nonsense Frank Pembleton and the beloved Capt. Ray Holt, respectively.
He earned his first Emmy for his role on the groundbreaking series “Homicide” and a second for his rare turn as an antagonist in the 2006 FX miniseries “Thief.”
Before “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the actor became a comedy star alongside Ray Romano and Scott Bakula in “Men of a Certain Age,” a well-received TNT dramedy about a group of college buddies dealing with the disappointments of middle age.
