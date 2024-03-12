Advertisement
Television

Jenifer Lewis, 67, reveals 10-foot fall from Serengeti balcony: ‘Nothing would move’

Jenifer Lewis in a red outfit and a gold chain necklace smiling and posing against a black background
Entertainer Jenifer Lewis, 67, revealed she fell 10 feet from a hotel balcony in Africa’s Serengeti.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Jenifer Lewis, the Broadway and “Black-ish” television star known for her high kicks, revealed that an accident in the African Serengeti left her with injuries to her shoulder and hip.

The 67-year-old entertainer said she fell 10 feet from a hotel balcony while she was visiting the famed safari destination in 2022. She told “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts in an interview clip that aired Tuesday, “I was in shock.”

Lewis said: “In pitch black, I didn’t know I was falling. Nothing would move.”

Movies

Jenifer Lewis is literally ‘The Mother of Black Hollywood’

Nov. 29, 2017

On the heels of “Black-ish’s” series finale in 2022, Lewis — an avid traveler — said she booked a trip to Africa, where she visited various parts of the continent, including Cape Town in South Africa and Rwanda. “We’re feeling a lot,” she told Roberts. “We’re going where the real people are.”

A wildlife safari in the Serengeti was part of Lewis’ itinerary, she said, but her travels took a turn for the worse when she checked into her hotel room. The author and self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood” said she did not receive a room tour and explored the accommodations by herself.

“I should’ve been given a tour,” she said before detailing how she went to her balcony to check out the deck and infinity pool. She told Roberts a space of the balcony was not cordoned off and featured no warning signs.

Jenifer Lewis reps Nike and, by extension, Colin Kaepernick on the Emmy red carpet.

California

Santa Monica man who bilked ‘black-ish’ star in romance con sentenced in L.A.

Antonio Wilson, who romanced ‘black-ish’ star Jenifer Lewis and three other women to con them out of money, has been sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.

March 9, 2021

“I’m walking and all of a sudden ... I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders, and stones, and sharp rocks,” she said.

Despite the pain, Lewis said she urged herself to call out to a friend accompanying her on the trip. However, when her friend used a flashlight to locate Lewis, she learned the actor was not alone in the dark. According to Lewis, a Cape buffalo and a lion were near where she had fallen.

Advertisement

Lewis said that soon after her fall, while she waited for medical assistance, she reflected on her mortality.

BLACK-ISH - "Juneteenth" - The Johnsons go to Jack and Diane's school play about Columbus Day, and Dre is dismayed by the historically inaccurate way that the holiday is portrayed. He feels like there aren't enough black holidays, so he enlists Aloe Blacc at work to help him create a catchy song to raise awareness for a holiday worth celebrating, Juneteenth, on the season premiere of "black-ish," TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) MARSAI MARTIN, JENIFER LEWIS, YARA SHAHIDI, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, ANTHONY ANDERSON, MARCUS SCRIBNER, MILES BROWN, LAURENCE FISHBURNE

Television

‘Black-ish’ mastered the special episode. Here are the 10 best, according to its cast

Before Tuesday’s series finale, we asked “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and cast members which episodes stuck with them. Here are the top 10.

April 17, 2022

“My last thought — because I am Jenifer Lewis —was, ‘What a headline,’” she said, laughing. “‘The King Ate the Queen: Pieces of Jenifer Lewis’ body [are] being flown back to the States.’”

After “GMA” aired the preview of Lewis’ conversation, Roberts told her co-anchors that the “Mystery Men” and “The Preacher’s Wife” actor said she kept private about her fall “until ‘I can show you how I got back up.’”

Lewis is set to revisit her debilitating fall and her recovery when her full interview with Roberts airs Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement