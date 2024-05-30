Mamie Laverock of ‘When Calls the Heart’ on life support but ‘doing well’ after 5-story fall

Actor Mamie Laverock, shown in a scene from “When Calls the Heart,” was put on life support after suffering a five-story fall from a balcony walkway.

“When Calls the Heart” actor Mamie Laverock is “doing well” after she was put on life support after suffering a medical emergency earlier this month and a subsequent five-story fall, her family says.

“We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” Laverock’s parents, Nicole and Rob Compton, wrote this week on a GoFundMe page launched for the actor.

“She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

The 19-year-old suffered an undisclosed medical emergency May 11 that required her mother to travel to Winnipeg “in time to save her life,” the family said online. The Hallmark Channel actor, who played nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan in the series, was then transported to a hospital in Vancouver. At the time, her parents launched the GoFundMe campaign to raise about $18,300 ($25,000 Canadian) and said that although Lavelock’s recovery is unclear, she is “alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

“We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more,” the Comptons said. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

The family did not respond to The Times’ request for additional comment.

After the fall, Laverock’s “When Calls the Heart” co-stars rallied behind the family and asked others to do the same. Series star Erin Krakow on Monday urged her Instagram followers to raise funds, writing, “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too.”

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s on-screen mom, also showed her support on Monday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this #hearties,” she tweeted.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Hallmark Media said Tuesday in a statement to The Times.

The Hallmark Channel on Wednesday posted a similar statement on Instagram, adding that it had donated to the fundraiser. “When Calls the Heart” actors Andrea Brooks and Nicolina Pavek and Hallmark actor Andrew Walker shared their support in the comments section of the post.

As of 8 a.m. PDT Thursday, the GoFundMe had exceeded its stated goal and raised more than $23,600 ($32,333 Canadian).

The family also said that the actor was “out of her big surgeries” and the doctors say “she is doing well.”

“It’s impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support,” the GoFundMe page said.

Laverock’s other credits include the Hallmark original “Wedding of Dreams,” the 2017 horror film “The Hollow Child,” Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and the 2020 Lifetime movie “Spotlight on Christmas.”

She landed her first professional role in the 2012 rom-com “This Means War” starring Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy, but her improvised appearance didn’t make the final cut, according to a 2018 interview she gave to the Media From the Heart blog.