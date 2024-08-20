Mamie Laverock reunites with family in homecoming after 5-story fall: ‘Dreams do come true’

Mamie Laverock’s family and friends gathered to celebrate the “When Calls the Heart” actor’s homecoming months after she fell five stories from a hospital walkway.

Mamie Laverock is back home with her friends and family months after surviving a five-story fall from a hospital walkway in May.

The 20-year-old “When Calls the Heart” actor reunited with her loved ones earlier this week, according to video posted Monday on her Facebook account. In the video, several of Laverock’s family and friends eagerly await the actor in the driveway in front of a home. One woman holds up a neon-green poster while another records the homecoming.

The transport driver then assists with Laverock’s grand reveal, opening the back doors of an ambulance to show the actor on a gurney. Laverock, wearing a yellow crocheted hat, smiles and stretches her arm out to the loved ones in front of her.

Laverock’s family also celebrated the “This Means War” and “The Hollow Child” actor’s return with balloons resembling a rainbow, an equally colorful cake and a sign that read “Home Sweet Home.”

“Dreams do come true,” read the caption on another Facebook post. “Welcome Home Mamie.”

On May 11, Laverock suffered an undisclosed medical emergency that required her mother to travel to Winnipeg, in Manitoba, Canada, “in time to save her life,” the family said in a GoFundMe page to support the Hallmark Channel actor. Fifteen days later, Laverock was escorted out of a “secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony” where she fell five stories, the family said in a GoFundMe update.

“She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” the family said at the time.

In late May, Laverock’s mother, Nicole Rockmann, told The Times about her daughter’s progress, revealing that the actor had opened her eyes and was “aware” after experiencing “tremendous pain” from the fall. She clarified that the fall was not a suicide attempt by her daughter, who was at that point receiving treatment elsewhere. Rockmann said she was seeking accountability from the staff of the healthcare facility where Laverock fell.

Since Laverock’s fall, her family has been keeping fans updated on her health and recovery via Facebook. “Her road to recovery will be long,” Rockmann said in a June 26 post. On July 10, a week before the family closed its fundraiser, she posted a photo of the moment Laverock “pushed herself up and held onto” her mother for their first hug since her hospitalization.

In August, Rockmann had another update. “Thank you Surgeons, thank you prayer and thank you God. Mamie standing for the first time,” she wrote.

Beyond family, Laverock has received support from her Hallmark community, including co-stars Johannah Newmarch, Andrea Brooks and Nicolina Pavek, who offered well wishes via Instagram.

“Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again,” Mamie said in an update on her GoFundMe, which raised almost $27,000 (39,000 Canadian dollars). “I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.