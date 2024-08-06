‘David Makes Man’ and ‘Billions’ actor Akili McDowell arrested, charged with murder, theft

TV actor Akili McDowell’s arrest on suspicion of killing and theft is “an unfortunate situation,” his manager says.

Actor Akili McDowell, a TV actor whose credits include series “David Makes Man” and “Billions,” is behind bars for his alleged killing of a 20-year-old man in Houston.

McDowell, 21, was charged with murder and theft and arrested last week, according to the Harris County jail database. Houston officials allege that McDowell is responsible for the death of Cesar Peralta in a July shooting.

“This is an unfortunate situation and I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy. I respectfully have no comment at this time,” Jonell White, McDowell’s manager, said in a statement shared with The Times.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded July 20 to an incident in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 13503 North Thorntree in northeast Houston. Police said in a statement that a man, later identified as Peralta, suffered gunshot wounds in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. McDowell allegedly fled the site of the shooting, police said.

McDowell was booked Aug. 1 and remained in jail Monday on $400,000 bond for the murder charge and $210 for the theft charge. He is due to appear in court Tuesday.

The investigation into McDowell’s alleged killing of Peralta is ongoing, police said.

McDowell’s TV credits also include “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “Chase the Lion” and “I Am Athlete.” He has also starred in films including “The Waterboyz” and “Criminal Activities.”