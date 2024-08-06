Advertisement
Television

‘David Makes Man’ and ‘Billions’ actor Akili McDowell arrested, charged with murder, theft

A Black man in a tan suit and a white t-shirt sitting in a white chair with his hands on the armrest
TV actor Akili McDowell’s arrest on suspicion of killing and theft is “an unfortunate situation,” his manager says.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share via

Actor Akili McDowell, a TV actor whose credits include series “David Makes Man” and “Billions,” is behind bars for his alleged killing of a 20-year-old man in Houston.

McDowell, 21, was charged with murder and theft and arrested last week, according to the Harris County jail database. Houston officials allege that McDowell is responsible for the death of Cesar Peralta in a July shooting.

“This is an unfortunate situation and I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy. I respectfully have no comment at this time,” Jonell White, McDowell’s manager, said in a statement shared with The Times.

Advertisement
LAPD News: Detectives have released a community alert related to a homicide that occurred on May 25, 2024.

California

Johnny Wactor slaying: LAPD investigation focuses on gang members tied to catalytic converter thefts

An investigation into the fatal shooting of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles is focusing on gang members tied to catalytic converter thefts, law enforcement sources familiar with the probe told The Times.

Aug. 5, 2024

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded July 20 to an incident in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 13503 North Thorntree in northeast Houston. Police said in a statement that a man, later identified as Peralta, suffered gunshot wounds in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. McDowell allegedly fled the site of the shooting, police said.

McDowell was booked Aug. 1 and remained in jail Monday on $400,000 bond for the murder charge and $210 for the theft charge. He is due to appear in court Tuesday.

The investigation into McDowell’s alleged killing of Peralta is ongoing, police said.

McDowell’s TV credits also include “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “Chase the Lion” and “I Am Athlete.” He has also starred in films including “The Waterboyz” and “Criminal Activities.”

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement