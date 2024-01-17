Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella ends radiation treatment: ‘The world is good’

Michael Strahan in a blue plaid suit smiling next to a young woman with long hair and a black hat in a grey blazer
Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella revealed her cancer diagnosis on “Good Morning America” last week.
(Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Isabella Strahan, daughter of “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan, has rung in a new chapter of her health journey amid her battle with a rare brain cancer.

“It’s my last day of radiation,” the model and USC student said in a YouTube vlog posted Tuesday. “I’m so excited.”

Since breaking the news of her diagnosis with her father on “Good Morning America” last week, 19-year-old Isabella launched a series of vlogs documenting her side of her cancer battle. The latest installment, titled “Vlog #3: Ringing the Bell to Celebrate Finishing Radiation,” recalls just that.

Michael Strahan is sitting at an anchor desk, smiling while wearing a blue suit and oragen tie

Television

Michael Strahan finally explains ‘GMA’ absence: His 19-year-old’s brain cancer battle

When ‘GMA’ anchor Michael Strahan learned his daughter Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, he had ‘to figure out how to get to L.A., ASAP.’

Jan. 11, 2024

The six-minute vlog shows Isabella preparing an outfit for her final radiation session and contemplating what the end of treatment would mean for her. “I’m very excited to finally be done,” she said, before detailing how she dealt with a variety of side effects, including dizziness, over six weeks.

Advertisement

She added: “The world is good.”

Isabella checked in for her appointment at the New York Proton Center, where employees and bystanders cheered her on. With her parents and siblings by her side, Isabella explained how her radiotherapy works and took in the music of “favorite” artist Bryson Tiller.

Michael Strahan is sitting at an anchor desk, smiling while wearing a blue suit and oragen tie

Television

Michael Strahan’s ‘GMA’ absence will continue as he deals with ‘personal family matters’

Michael Strahan will continue his absence from ‘Good Morning America’ due to ‘personal family matters.’ He has been missing from the ABC show since Oct. 26.

Nov. 6, 2023

The vlog also shows Isabella crying as she takes in applause from loved ones and facility employees upon ending her final session. Isabella then celebrated the recovery milestone with a hearty and ceremonious ringing of the bell, also posing with her radiotherapy mask.

The Strahan family continued its celebrations at a nearby Thai restaurant, where Isabella indulged in pad thai, the vlog shows.

Isabella concluded her latest video recounting the “frustrating” waves of side effects during her treatment. She recorded the vlog the night before her emotional “Good Morning America” interview with Robin Roberts, also a cancer survivor.

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2014 file photo, a brain-scanning MRI machine at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. In a study coming out in the tail end of a U.S. presidential election where the truth has been strained, neuroscientists at the University College London’s Affective Brain Lab put 80 people in scenarios where they could repeatedly lie and get paid more based on the magnitude of their lies. They said they were the first to demonstrate empirically that people’s lies grow bolder the more they fib. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Opinion

Opinion: I thought I had it made. Then I accidentally discovered my brain tumor

A bout of food poisoning saved my life and taught me a lesson in stability — or lack thereof.

Sept. 25, 2023

Last week, Isabella recalled the series of events in the fall that led to her cancer diagnosis. In October, she received emergency treatment at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Doctors discovered a “fast-growing, four-centimeter tumor” in the back of Isabella’s head and diagnosed her with medulloblastoma.

The Mayo Clinic defines medulloblastoma as a malignant brain tumor that affects the cerebellum, which is involved in muscle coordination, balance and movement. Medulloblastoma can affect people at any age, but it is the most common cancerous tumor found in children.

During the interview, Isabella said the next step in her recovery would be chemotherapy, starting in February.

“I’m ready to start, one day closer to being over,” she said.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement