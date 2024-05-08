Hilary Duff, now a mother of 4, says daughter’s arrival brings ‘pure moments of magic’

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed the newest member of their family last week: baby Townes Meadow Bair.

The former Disney Channel actor and “How I Met Your Father” star announced the arrival of her fourth child — her third with Koma — with an Instagram post shared Tuesday. Duff posted photos from what appears to be an at-home water birth. The black-and-white images show the “Lizzy McGuire” star and her husband embracing their newborn.

“Now we know why she made us wait so long,” Duff captioned her photos. “She was perfecting those cheeks!”

Duff said her daughter was born May 3, five months after she revealed in a December holiday card that she was expecting another child. “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch,” read the Christmas card that also teased the newborn’s name.

The “Younger” actor married musician Koma, 36, in 2019. The spouses share daughters Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 3. Duff is also the mother to 12-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband and former hockey star Mike Comrie.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Duff, 36, wrote to her newborn about how she has “been dreaming of holding you in my arms” for months. Since her daughter’s arrival on Friday, Duff said “the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic.”

“We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty,” she added.

Koma touted Duff as a “literal warrior goddess of a wife,” in his Instagram post on Tuesday, which also shared the emotional home-birth photos. He described his “happy, healthy, chunky” newborn daughter and joked that she “looks like nobody in our genetic pool.”

“If anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward,” Koma said.