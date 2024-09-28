‘SNL’ cold open: Maya Rudolph joined by Jim Gaffigan and fellow alums Andy Samberg, Dana Carvey

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 50th season ready to take on the 2024 presidential campaign, and it finally revealed who was tapped to play key figures, including Gov. Tim Walz, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

In the season premiere‘s cold open, former “SNL” cast member Maya Rudolph reprised her take on Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential hopeful, as had been widely reported. She was joined by comedian Jim Gaffigan as Walz, Harris’ genial running mate and governor of Minnesota. “SNL” alum Andy Samberg appeared as Emhoff, and completing the Democratic side was another alum — Dana Carvey as President Biden . Meanwhile, current cast members James Austin Johnson returned as former President Trump, while Bowen Yang took on the role of his running mate, Vance.

The sketch opened with cast member Andrew Dismukes as ABC news anchor David Muir, who co-moderated the recent presidential debate, addressing viewers before cutting to footage of rallies held by each of the candidates.

At the Harris-Walz rally, Rudolph’s Harris quipped within second of reaching the podium, “Look who fell out of that coconut tree?” and eventually launched into her notable laugh. At one point she declared, “My campaign is like the Sabrina Carpenter song, ‘Espresso’ — the lyrics are vague but the vibe slaps.” Gaffigan’s Walz added his own barbs, saying his decision to join the Harris ticket was personal: “As a former teacher, I need the money. … This suit is from Costco. It’s a Kirkland brand.” Samberg’s Emhoff, meanwhile, minted himself the “Second Gentle-mensch.” Later, as a stuttering and confused Biden, Carvey took the stage and said, “A lot of people forget I’m president. Even me!” When Rudolph thanked him for “putting the country first and for handing over the reins,” Carvey’s Biden replied, “I didn’t want to! They made me.”

Later in the sketch, Johnson’s Trump stood behind a pane of bulletproof glass as he told the crowd, “I see you trying to leave, but the doors are locked.” When Yang’s Vance hit the stage, he addressed the crowd by saying: “How much do we love Donald Trump? Just this afternoon he said: ‘J.D., you’re like a son to me. Because I don’t like you but I’m stuck with you.’”

In the weeks that followed the announcement of the Democratic and Republican tickets, there was speculation over who “SNL” would enlist to impersonate the political figures. When Walz was selected as Harris’ running mate, Steve Martin’s name quickly circulated. But Martin told the Times this summer that “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels had made him an offer, and he turned it down: “I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

Martin’s friend and “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Martin Short had previously portrayed Emhoff in a Passover-themed sketch in 2021. And Rudolph, a former “SNL” cast member, first played Harris on “SNL” in December 2019, helping her win the Emmy for guest actress in a comedy series . She reprised the impression throughout the 2020 election alongside Jim Carrey as Biden.

The season premiere of the long-running sketch comedy show was hosted by “Hacks” star Jean Smart and featured musical guest Jelly Roll.