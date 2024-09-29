‘Days of Our Lives’ veteran Drake Hogestyn dies at 70

Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans, left, and Drake Hogestyn as John Black in a scene from “Days of Our Lives.”

Drake Hogestyn, who played mysterious and heroic John Black on “Days of Our Lives” for nearly four decades, died Saturday morning. He was 70.

The actor, who lived in Los Angeles and died one day shy of his 71st birthday, had been battling pancreatic cancer. His family announced news of his passing in a statement posted to the Instagram account of the long-running soap opera.

“After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones,” part of the statement read. “He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Born Sept. 29, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Ind., Hogestyn’s early onscreen work included TV series “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and TV films such as “Generation” and “Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues.”

He first appeared on “Days of Our Lives” on Jan. 24, 1986, and went on to establish a long running arc as one of the daytime soap’s most popular characters. As John Black, across more than 4,200 episodes, Hogestyn was a spy, mercenary, police officer, private investigator and secret agent. Along the way, he’s been shot, stabbed, paralyzed, ejected from a submarine, trapped in a gas chamber, stalked by a serial killer, attacked by Satan, and has effortlessly come back to life after being dead — all while his signature eyebrow arch reacted to the chaos accordingly.

And with Diedre Hall as Marlena Evans, Hogestyn helped create one of daytime TV’s most beloved romances, known affectionately as Jarlena.

Hogestyn’s former castmate Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady on the soap, was one of his “Days of Our Lives” family members who paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

“Drake was an incredible man,” she wrote. “He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set.”

Kristin Alfonso, known for playing Hope Brady on the soap, praised Hogestyn as a “loving father, husband, and Dear friend” [sic].

He is survived by his wife Victoria Post, as well as their four children and seven grandchildren.