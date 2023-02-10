Advertisement
Actor Cody Longo of ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Hollywood Heights’ dies at 34

A man in a black-and-leopard leather jacket stares ahead on an awards show red carpet
Cody Longo arrives at the 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in 2018.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Actor and musician Cody Longo, known for his role in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” was found dead Friday at his home in Austin, Texas, a representative confirmed to The Times. He was 34.

Police were called to the home after Longo’s wife, who had been working at a dance studio, struggled to reach him on Friday, the actor’s representative and friend Alex Gittelson said. They found Longo lying unresponsive on his bed. Though the cause of his death has not been determined, family members reported that Longo had dealt with alcoholism and underwent rehab this summer.

“Cody was our whole world,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie Clark, said in a statement. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo started acting as a teenager and found his big break as a recurring character in the teen drama “Make It or Break It” in 2009. He is best known for his roles in the NBC and now-Peacock soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” in 2011. He also appeared as rock star Eddie Duran in the Nick at Nite show “Hollywood Heights.”

In recent years, Longo — who also was at times credited as Cody Anthony — stepped aside from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with family in Nashville, Gittelson said.

“We had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year,” he said in an email. “Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

