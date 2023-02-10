Actor Cody Longo of ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Hollywood Heights’ dies at 34

Actor and musician Cody Longo, known for his role in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” was found dead Friday at his home in Austin, Texas, a representative confirmed to The Times. He was 34.

Police were called to the home after Longo’s wife, who had been working at a dance studio, struggled to reach him on Friday, the actor’s representative and friend Alex Gittelson said. They found Longo lying unresponsive on his bed. Though the cause of his death has not been determined, family members reported that Longo had dealt with alcoholism and underwent rehab this summer.

“Cody was our whole world,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie Clark, said in a statement. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo started acting as a teenager and found his big break as a recurring character in the teen drama “Make It or Break It” in 2009. He is best known for his roles in the NBC and now-Peacock soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” in 2011. He also appeared as rock star Eddie Duran in the Nick at Nite show “Hollywood Heights.”

In recent years, Longo — who also was at times credited as Cody Anthony — stepped aside from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with family in Nashville, Gittelson said.

“We had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year,” he said in an email. “Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”