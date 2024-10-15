Francesca Eastwood arrested in Beverly Hills on suspicion of felony domestic violence
Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of screen legend Clint Eastwood, was arrested in Beverly Hills over the weekend on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
The “Old” and “Twin Peaks” actor was arrested on Saturday after Beverly Hills Police responded to a call of a possible domestic violence incident at a safety zone at their North Rexford Drive headquarters, BHPD Lt. Andrew Myers said Tuesday in a statement to The Times.
“Officers conducted an investigation, and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5 – Domestic Violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail,” Myers said.
L.A. County Sheriff’s jail records confirmed that the 31-year-old was booked at 11:13 p.m. and her bail was set at $50,000. No information on her release date was immediately available but she was due in court Tuesday morning.
Representatives for Eastwood did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.
The “Mrs. Eastwood & Company” reality star is the daughter of the Oscar-winning “Million Dollar Baby” star and his ex-girlfriend, “Titanic” actor Frances Fisher. Eastwood was previously arrested in August 2015 but pleaded no contest to a DUI charge and her case was dismissed, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.
Times staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.
