Ye reportedly suspected of battering a man who allegedly grabbed Bianca Censori

Kanye "Ye" West in a black hoodie standing next to a woman with short hair and bangs in a black sleeveless shirt
Rapper Ye, fka Kanye West, is reportedly suspected of battery. He alleged that a man had “physically assaulted” wife Bianca Censori.
(Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Embattled rapper Kanye West is reportedly facing more legal strife — this time in connection to an alleged battery incident in Los Angeles.

The “Vultures” musician — who now goes by Ye — is under investigation by L.A. police for allegedly punching a man who allegedly grabbed his wife, Bianca Censori, TMZ reported Wednesday. Sources told the website that Ye, 46, and Censori, 29, left the scene of the alleged altercation and that the rapper’s alleged victim did not need treatment for injuries.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that officers responded to the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a “battery investigation” and a report has since been completed. The spokesperson did not confirm the suspect’s identity to The Times on Thursday.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Kanye West sued by former Donda Academy employee claiming workplace abuses

Trevor Phillips, a former employee of Yeezy and Donda Academy, sued West in Los Angeles court on Tuesday.

April 2, 2024

Video shared by Fox 11 reporter Matthew Seedorff on Wednesday shows detectives leaving the iconic Chateau Marmont on Sunset . Boulevard, where West reportedly has been staying in recent months.

A representative for the rapper disputed initial t reports that Censori had been “grabbed” by the other man as “grossly inadequate as a description of what happened.”

“Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” the rep said in a statement to TMZ. “He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”
A collage of various Kanye West moments.

Deplorable: How Kanye West went from beloved generational rapper to far-right Hitler apologist

West hit a new low Thursday by appearing on Alex Jones’ show with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. What’s behind his spiral from hip-hop hero to far-right troll?

Dec. 2, 2022

A representative for Ye did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

The investigation comes weeks after Ye — who quickly fell out of public favor in late 2022 amid his antisemitic rants — was sued by a former employee of his Donda Academy. The rapper, his Yeezy brand and the Los Angeles-area school face allegations of discrimination, a hostile work environment, whistleblower retaliation and unsafe working conditions and more.

The accuser, Trevor Phillips, is seeking damages in excess of $35,000, according to the complaint.

Times staff writer August Brown contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

