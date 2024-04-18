Ye reportedly suspected of battering a man who allegedly grabbed Bianca Censori

Rapper Ye, fka Kanye West, is reportedly suspected of battery. He alleged that a man had “physically assaulted” wife Bianca Censori.

Embattled rapper Kanye West is reportedly facing more legal strife — this time in connection to an alleged battery incident in Los Angeles.

The “Vultures” musician — who now goes by Ye — is under investigation by L.A. police for allegedly punching a man who allegedly grabbed his wife, Bianca Censori, TMZ reported Wednesday. Sources told the website that Ye, 46, and Censori, 29, left the scene of the alleged altercation and that the rapper’s alleged victim did not need treatment for injuries.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that officers responded to the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a “battery investigation” and a report has since been completed. The spokesperson did not confirm the suspect’s identity to The Times on Thursday.

Video shared by Fox 11 reporter Matthew Seedorff on Wednesday shows detectives leaving the iconic Chateau Marmont on Sunset . Boulevard, where West reportedly has been staying in recent months.

A representative for the rapper disputed initial t reports that Censori had been “grabbed” by the other man as “grossly inadequate as a description of what happened.”

“Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” the rep said in a statement to TMZ. “He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

A representative for Ye did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

The investigation comes weeks after Ye — who quickly fell out of public favor in late 2022 amid his antisemitic rants — was sued by a former employee of his Donda Academy. The rapper, his Yeezy brand and the Los Angeles-area school face allegations of discrimination, a hostile work environment, whistleblower retaliation and unsafe working conditions and more.

The accuser, Trevor Phillips, is seeking damages in excess of $35,000, according to the complaint.

Times staff writer August Brown contributed to this report.