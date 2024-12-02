Francesca Eastwood won’t be charged with felony domestic violence, D.A. says

Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Oscar-winning actor-director Clint Eastwood, will avoid criminal charges following her October arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office confirmed.

Eastwood, a 31-year-old actor whose credits include “Twin Peaks” and “Juror #2,” was arrested Oct. 12 in Beverly Hills on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to police. She was released on $50,000 bail. A week later, prosecutors declined her case for insufficient evidence.

Police did not release specifics about the arrest. TMZ reported that a drive around Beverly Hills allegedly turned into a verbal, then physical, argument between Eastwood and her boyfriend, and the “Mrs. Eastwood & Company” reality TV star was subsequently arrested.

Advertisement

Representatives for Eastwood have not responded to multiple requests by The Times for comment regarding the arrest.

“Officers conducted an investigation, and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5 – Domestic Violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail,” Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Andrew Myers said in an October statement to The Times.

Eastwood’s mother is “Titanic” actor Frances Fisher, who plays Rose’s mother in the classic 1997 film. Fisher and Clint Eastwood were a couple in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Clint Eastwood, 94, recently directed his 40th title, “Juror #2,” which many believe may be his last Hollywood hurrah. The movie, in which his daughter plays a murder victim, was not released widely in theaters but is set to hit on-demand streaming channels Tuesday.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.