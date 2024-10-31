Not gossip, girl: Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are expecting their first child together

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have announced their pregnancy news just two months after their Italian destination wedding.

Two months after their wedding on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are celebrating once again.

The newlyweds announced Thursday in a jointly shared Instagram photo carousel that they are expecting their first child together. In the cover shot, the “Gossip Girl” alum kisses his wife’s cheek, his hand on her baby belly.

Westwick’s former castmate Kelly Rutherford and other industry figures posted their congratulations — while others replied in jest with gifs of his “Gossip Girl” love interest Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester) holding back tears. Westwick’s character, Chuck Bass, marries Waldorf in the series finale of the CW show, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.

Advertisement

Jackson also shared one of the pregnancy portraits on her Instagram story , writing “beyond excited” beside an egg emoji.

Representatives for Westwick and Jackson did not reply immediately Thursday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

The couple met at the Silverstone racetrack in the U.K. in 2021, when Westwick asked the “Thaandavam” star on a double date with their dogs — winning her over “from the get-go,” she told Lifestyle Asia in August 2023.

Advertisement

Westwick proposed in January , saying he “hit the jackpot” a little more than a year after making their relationship public. After a small civil ceremony in early August in London, the couple held a destination wedding at the Giardini del Fuenti in Salerno, Italy, that same month.

“We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that,” Jackson told People at the time.

This is a first child for Westwick, 37, while Jackson, 32, has a 4-year-old son from a prior relationship. The boy has a close bond with his new stepfather.

Advertisement

“That’s one of the reasons I love Ed so much,” Jackson told India Today in February. “It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mom.”

“I think he was 2 when he was introduced to Ed,” she said of her son. “He’s been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.”