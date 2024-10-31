Advertisement
Television

Not gossip, girl: Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are expecting their first child together

Amy Jackson posing in a red and white structural dress with Ed Westwick in a black dress shirt with a sparkly pin
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have announced their pregnancy news just two months after their Italian destination wedding.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Two months after their wedding on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are celebrating once again.

The newlyweds announced Thursday in a jointly shared Instagram photo carousel that they are expecting their first child together. In the cover shot, the “Gossip Girl” alum kisses his wife’s cheek, his hand on her baby belly.

Westwick’s former castmate Kelly Rutherford and other industry figures posted their congratulations — while others replied in jest with gifs of his “Gossip Girl” love interest Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester) holding back tears. Westwick’s character, Chuck Bass, marries Waldorf in the series finale of the CW show, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.

Jackson also shared one of the pregnancy portraits on her Instagram story, writing “beyond excited” beside an egg emoji.

Representatives for Westwick and Jackson did not reply immediately Thursday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

The couple met at the Silverstone racetrack in the U.K. in 2021, when Westwick asked the “Thaandavam” star on a double date with their dogs — winning her over “from the get-go,” she told Lifestyle Asia in August 2023.

Westwick proposed in January, saying he “hit the jackpot” a little more than a year after making their relationship public. After a small civil ceremony in early August in London, the couple held a destination wedding at the Giardini del Fuenti in Salerno, Italy, that same month.

“We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that,” Jackson told People at the time.

This is a first child for Westwick, 37, while Jackson, 32, has a 4-year-old son from a prior relationship. The boy has a close bond with his new stepfather.

“That’s one of the reasons I love Ed so much,” Jackson told India Today in February. “It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mom.”

“I think he was 2 when he was introduced to Ed,” she said of her son. “He’s been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.”

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

