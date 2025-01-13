Leslie Charleson, ‘General Hospital’s’ long-serving Monica Quartermaine, dead at 79

Leslie Charleson, the “General Hospital” star who played cardiologist-turned-mob enforcer Monica Quartermaine on the ABC daytime drama, has died. She was 79.

The soap opera legend’s death was announced Sunday by “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini, who confirmed that she died in a post on the show’s official Instagram account.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, @lesliecharleson,” Valentini wrote. “Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on @GeneralHospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaine family, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at #GeneralHospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Advertisement

No cause of death was immediately available, but Variety and ABC News reported that Charleson had died after a long illness. Representatives for Charleson did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Charleson was hospitalized last week after a recent fall, Variety said. Her health issues recently cut back on her time on “General Hospital”; She had appeared in more than 2,000 episodes, making her one of the longest-serving soap opera stars in American daytime TV. Charleson last appeared on the long-running soap in December 2023.

The Kansas City, Mo., native — born Feb. 22, 1945 — joined the cast of “General Hospital” in 1977, replacing Patsy Rahn, who originated the Monica Quartermaine role in 1976. “General Hospital” is the longest-running scripted drama and longest-running American soap opera still in production. The Doris and Frank Hursley-created series debuted in 1963 and remains ABC’s sole remaining soap opera after the network’s other daytime dramas concluded.

Advertisement

Around the time “General Hospital” premiered, Charleson and her sister Kate arrived in Hollywood to launch their acting careers. Charleson made her daytime drama debut on “A Flame in the Wind” in 1965 and went on to appear in “As the World Turns” and “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.”

Her other TV roles include guest stints on “The Wild Wild West,” “The Rookies,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “Happy Days,” “The Rockford Files” and “Friends.”

As cardiologist Dr. Monica Quartermaine, Charleson embodied the wealthy matriarch of the Quartermaine family, earning four Daytime Emmy nominations for the role. She also crossed over to “Port Charles.” Her character’s love triangles, affairs with fellow doctors and love child led to longstanding issues with her onscreen husband Alan Quartermaine, driving popular storylines in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Monica was gifted the storied Quartermaine mansion by Alan as a wedding present and often threatened to throw her family out of the ritzy quarters.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Charleson was taken off contract and reduced to a recurring-role status in 2010. She was briefly recast when injuries and other health issues kept her from performing. Her character still remains a presence on the show even if she is off screen, occasionally being referred to as being upstairs in the Quartermaine mansion when her family is gathered there.

When Monica battled breast cancer on the show in the 1990s, Charleson was the one who suggested it and welcomed the authenticity of the storyline: a doctor going through cancer herself.

“When I first started doing soaps — ages ago — we were restricted,” she told The Times in 1994. “You couldn’t say words like abortion. You couldn’t be political. You couldn’t be topical. You couldn’t cause any kind of controversy. I always felt that was a mistake. We’re seen in people’s living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms five days a week. We have a responsibility (to tackle) real issues.”