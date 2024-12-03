Advertisement
Television

Jon Stewart mocks ‘the dance Democrats have to do’ after Hunter Biden pardon

Jon Stewart poses in a black suit and patterned tie at The Albies, hosted at the New York Public Library on Sept. 26, 2024
Jon Stewart called out the Democrats who made President Biden’s pledge not to pardon his son the foundation of their defense of American justice.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Share via

President Biden’s Sunday move to pardon his son Hunter weeks before he was set to be sentenced for his federal convictions served as Jon Stewart’s comedy fodder this week.

During Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” the guest host said that while he respects Biden’s decision to protect his son, the sweeping pardon is a knock for Democrats because they framed Biden’s prior insistence on respecting the outcome of his son’s trial as their “Mason-Dixon line of morality.”

Jon Stewart touches his ear while sitting behind a desk during a 'Daily Show' election special

Television

Jon Stewart’s election-night scream came with a promise: ‘This isn’t the end’

Jon Stewart cussed and screamed through his live election-night special, taking aim at pollsters and pundits.

“Hypocrisy isn’t illegal. Nor is it particularly unusual in politics,” Stewart said. “It’s not like he’s ever going to run again, so why not take care of your kid, even if you said weren’t gonna. I respect it, I don’t have a problem with it.

Advertisement

“The problem is the rest of the Democrats made Biden’s pledge to not pardon Hunter the foundation of their defense of America, this grand experiment,” he added before playing several clips of Democratic lawmakers using Biden’s promise as a moral threshold.

Stewart then showed news clips that he said depicted “the dance Democrats have to do” in response to Biden’s switch-up.

“Be honest, the only reason why they went after Hunter the way they did — and I’ve talked to many federal prosecutors about this — is because he’s the president’s son,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) said in one of the clips.

Biden used a similar defense in a Sunday statement explaining his decision to issue the pardon, which effectively rolled back his son’s convictions in two federal cases relating to gun ownership and taxes.

Advertisement

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice,” he said. “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

FILE - President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. An IRS special agent is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information regarding what the agent contends is mishandling of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. That is according to a letter to Congress obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

World & Nation

Biden claims Hunter charges were politically motivated. Here are what the facts show

President Biden claims the criminal charges against Hunter Biden were really politically motivated. This is what we know about the two cases.

Later in his opening monologue, Stewart also joked about the timing of Biden’s announcement, which came over Thanksgiving weekend.

Stewart did not reserve his digs for the Democrats, whom he conceded “have a tougher road of defending our institutions and systems as being flawed, but still valuable.” Whereas, Republicans, he said, “just run on blowing this s— up.”

Advertisement

He also mocked President-elect Donald Trump’s response to Biden’s pardon. Trump asked on his social media platform Truth Social if Biden’s decision also includes Jan. 6 insurrection “hostages.” He also characterized Biden’s decision as “an abuse and miscarriage of Justice.”

“Oh, you pardoned your son?” Stewart said, pantomiming the former president. “Well, what about the people who tried to help me overthrow the government? That’s kind of a leap there. It’s like going, you know, ‘Oh you’re going to let the kids stay up to watch “SNL,” but you’re not even going to try to help me burn the neighbor’s house down?’ ”

Kash Patel speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Politics

Biden pardon, Patel FBI nomination fuel debate over politics and justice

The pardon of Hunter Biden immediately fed into an already roiling debate nationally around justice and politics and whether the two can adequately be held separate.

Along with Stewart, several other late-night hosts chimed in with their own pardon-related jabs Monday night.

“It was a big shopping weekend, and millions of people got great deals,” Jimmy Fallon said on “The Tonight Show.” “But nobody got a better deal than Hunter Biden.”

Fox News contributor Tyrus kept the holiday theme going on “Gutfield,” quipping, “Christmas came early for this guy.”

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement