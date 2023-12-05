T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach get candid in podcast debut about ‘total reset’ after ‘GMA’ scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach opened up about their scandalous romance in the debut of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

Former “GMA3” co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were taken off-air on Dec. 5, 2022 — exactly a year ago — as news of their relationship came to light. Since then, the couple said they “have gone through a year of hell.”

“But we have had each other through it all,” Robach said in the debut episode of the couple’s “Amy & T.J.” podcast, which dropped Monday. “It has been the most beautiful relationship I have had in my life.”

The ex-ABC News personalities finally broke their silence on their scandalous romance that rocked “Good Morning America” last year. In addition to causing a fracture in their professional lives, Robach and Holmes said the fallout also took a toll on their mental health.

Last year, Page Six published a report alleging that the “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors had engaged in a months-long affair while they were both still married to their respective partners.

According to Holmes and Robach, that’s where news of the relationship started going wrong. The couple spent the entirety of their nearly hour-long episode breaking down the scandal. They said they were both in the process of divorcing their respective partners when reports and Daily Mail images of their alleged affair began circulating on Nov. 30, 2022.

Robach, 50, reportedly finalized her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue in March this year. Holmes, 46, and ex-wife Marilee Fiebig filed for divorce a month after the scandal on Dec. 28, 2022. They finalized their divorce in October.

Before the scandal broke, Holmes and Robach said they were “directly threatened” by someone who intended to reveal their relationship, but dismissed the threat. The couple said they also held off on going public with their relationship to protect their families. Robach shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Holmes shares a 10-year-old girl with Fiebig.

A day after the reports surfaced, Holmes said he got home from the studio and “immediately started pounding vodka” for several hours and took numerous weed edibles. Robach said she received concerning texts from Holmes and that their friends and members of the “Good Morning America” team did not hear back from him.

Robach said she and her father checked on Holmes in his apartment and found him on his bed unresponsive, but alive. “You weren’t moving, and I will never forget that night,” she said, before detailing how she had her share of dark days.

“There were days I wanted to die,” said Robach, a breast cancer survivor. She said that she “didn’t want to get up and see the new headline” about their relationship.

As the Robach-Holmes scandal dominated social media and news, ABC News removed the reporters from the air. Robach said that she warned her bosses that doing so would reignite media interest in the scandal. The network launched an internal review into the hosts’ off-air relationship in December.

“That phone call sealed it,” Holmes said. “You can’t come back from that.”

The co-anchors maintained that they did not do anything “technically wrong” with their workplace relationship, which they intended to disclose before the scandal broke. In January, an ABC News spokesperson confirmed that the former co-anchors had been let go. “We all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the rep said. They were replaced by ABC News correspondents DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.

Since their ABC News ouster, Holmes and Robach said they have been working on themselves, their relationship and their families. It was a “total reset,” Robach said. On social media, the ex-”GMA” personalities have teased their relationship and finally made things Instagram official when they announced their podcast in November.

“This was the dream job. We lost those dream jobs and how in the hell can I sit here and say I’m in a better place than I was?” Holmes asked. “That seems impossible, but it’s true.”

“It is cathartic and incredible to be able to start to tell it and live it. We have not felt comfortable holding our heads up high walking down the street, but we’ve started to now,” said Robach, who is excited for a “new path forward.”