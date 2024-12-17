Diane Delano, ‘Northern Exposure’ and ‘The Wicker Man’ actor, dies at 67

Diane Delano, an actor best known for her work in the Emmy-winning series “Northern Exposure” and the feature film “The Wicker Man,” has died at age 67.

Delano died Friday evening at her home in Sherman Oaks, a representative confirmed Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

Since her first television appearance in the medical drama “St. Elsewhere” four decades ago, Delano has earned more than 130 acting credits, including regular roles and cameos in shows ranging from HBO drama “Six Feet Under” to Disney Channel’s “Good Luck Charlie.”

Her most popular effort was as Sgt. Barbara Semanski in the early ’90s small-town drama “Northern Exposure.” She was also well known as Kennedy High chemistry teacher Bobbi Glass in the coming-of-age dramedy “Popular,” co-created by Ryan Murphy and and Gina Matthews.

“She was big and bold and brought her sharp wit and perfect comic timing to every role,” Delano’s friend Stepfanie Kramer told Deadline. “Her earthy and raucous presence enabled her to always own the room. She was one of a kind.”

Diane Allie Delano was born Jan. 29, 1957, in Los Angeles. The granddaughter of actor John Merton, Delano attended Canoga Park High School, per IMDb.

She began performing as a young child and went on to graduate from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts/West, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Her frequent childhood visits to watch her grandfather perform inspired her early interest in performing, the trade said.

“Although it was in her DNA, I believe those early studio visits cemented Diane’s love for a life within the industry,” Delano’s cousin Rick Sparks told the Hollywood Reporter.

On top of her myriad television roles, Delano also notably acted in movies including “The Wicker Man” (2006) — a remake of the 1973 original — and “Miracle Mile” (1988).

Delano earned a Los Angeles Film Award for her performance in the 2019 teen adventure film “Relish.” She had previously snagged an Indie Series Award for the TV movie “Fumbling Thru the Pieces” (2011).