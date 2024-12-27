Fox & Fiancée: Sean Hannity is engaged to fellow Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt

Call it Fox & Fiancées: Fox News’ prime-time star Sean Hannity is engaged to “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

The “Hannity” host popped the question at their home church at Christmas, according to Fox News. The couple’s children — he has two, she has one — “couldn’t be happier” about the engagement, giving their parents their blessing and support, the cable news network said.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the Fox News hosts said.

Advertisement

The spouses-to-be did not announce the engagement on their social media pages, but Earhardt marked the holiday with an Instagram carousel of Christmas photos that featured Hannity.

“Merry Christmas. Happy Birthday, Jesus. 2024 has been a very special year. #christmas #merrychristmas,” she wrote Wednesday.

Although it’s unclear exactly when Earhardt, 48, and Hannity, 62, began dating, the private couple said they bonded over their deep faith. They have reportedly been spotted together at social events since 2019. Vanity Fair first reported in 2020 that the pair — dubbed the “first couple of Fox” by the magazine — had been privately dating for months after arriving together by private helicopter for the wedding of then-“Fox & Friends” weekend host Pete Hegseth and producer Jennifer Rauchet at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Advertisement

People then claimed that Earhardt and Hannity had been seeing each other “for years,” but the speculation yielded denials from both TV personalities at the time, with the former announcing that she was not dating anyone and the latter asserting that he doesn’t publicly discuss his personal life.

Meanwhile, Earhardt is based in New York while Hannity lives in Florida as they carry out their long-term deals with Fox News Media. The couple said they maintain their long-distance relationship with weekend trips.

Hannity, who also hosts the streaming Fox Nation show “Sean,” joined the network when it debuted in 1996 and launched “Hannity & Colmes” with his liberal counterpart Alan Colmes, who left the show in 2008 after 12 years. Since then, the conservative political pundit has remained among the cable news network’s top prime-time stars. Earhardt joined Fox News in 2007 and briefly hosted a segment on “Hannity.” She began co-hosting “Fox & Friends” in 2016 and also hosts “Ainsley’s Bible Study” on Fox Nation.

Advertisement

This will be the second marriage for Hannity and the third for Earhardt. Hannity was wed to journalist Jill Rhodes for 26 years before they divorced in 2009. The former spouses share two adult children, Merri and Sean. Earhardt was previously married to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009 and Clemson Tigers quarterback Will Proctor from 2012 to 2019. She and Proctor share a 9-year-old daughter, Hayden.

Both Earhardt and Hannity say they “still get along well” with their exes and that they all support one another.

“We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time,” they said.

The couple, longtime defenders of President-elect Donald Trump, also received well wishes on Friday from him.

“Great news about Sean and Ainsley. They are officially engaged to be married! There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple. Congratulations to both - A deal made in HEAVEN!!!” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.