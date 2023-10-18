Sophia Bush, soccer star Ashlyn Harris spark dating rumors after respective divorces

U.S. women’s soccer star Ashlyn Harris and actor Sophia Bush are reportedly dating just weeks after each of them filed for divorce.

The “One Tree Hill” alum and U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper reportedly “went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” People reported Tuesday, and TMZ reported that they are “officially a thing.”

Representatives for Bush did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment. Neither she nor Harris have yet addressed the rumors on social media.

“This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters,” a source told People about the pairing, which comes on the heels of both of their high-profile breakups.

The “Love, Victor” and “Chicago, P.D.” actor split from husband Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage. Harris filed for divorce from her former teammate, Ali Krieger, last month after more than three years of marriage.

A rep for Hughes on Wednesday told TMZ that the entrepreneur and real estate investor “will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled.”

Bush is a self-proclaimed lifelong soccer fan and is also an investor in L.A.’s Angel City FC. The “Drama Queens” podcast host and Harris are said to have been friends for years and have been part of the same social circles for much of that time.

Page Six reported Tuesday that 10 days after Harris filed for divorce, she and Bush were spotted on a double date in New York with Stacy London and her girlfriend, Cat Yezbak. The quartet attended comedian Chelsea Handler’s show at the Beacon Theater, and Harris reportedly “snuck into the theater wearing a mask to join Stacy, Cat and Sophia.”

Harris, a fashion and tattoo-art enthusiast, won two World Cups for the U.S. Women’s National Team with her soon-to-be-ex-wife. She and Krieger met in 2010 and were traded together in 2021 to NJ/NY Gotham FC from the Orlando Pride. Page Six also reported Wednesday that Harris recently removed her “proud wife” label from her Instagram profile, but the moniker — along with her “proud mama” identifier — is still present on her X bio.

Harris and Krieger share two adopted children: daughter, Sloane, 2, and son, Ocean, 1.

The famed defender, 37, the first player in National Women’s Soccer League history to record 500 saves, announced her retirement from professional soccer in November 2022.

“It has been my greatest honor to represent this country both on and off the field,” Harris said in a statement at the time. “I started this journey with U.S. Soccer at the age of 13 and it has shaped me in every part of my life. I’m proud of the woman I’ve become, and I can only thank the people who have supported me and lifted me throughout it all. ...

“To all my teammates, you have been the driving force to my longevity. This journey has always been about the people for me, so thank you for all the incredible memories and life-long friendships. To the fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope in some small way I’ve impacted your lives the way you all have impacted mine.”

