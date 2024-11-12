Trump picks Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Defense secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Fox News personality Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense, making him the first on-air talent from the conservative-leaning network to join the incoming administration. And he may not be the last.

Hegseth, a decorated combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, will leave the network immediately, a Fox News representative said Tuesday.

Hegseth, 44, has been a co-host of the weekend edition of morning program “Fox & Friends” since 2017 alongside Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy. An Army National Guard officer, he joined the network as a contributor in 2014.

“Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in his statement announcing the appointment. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.”

A number of Fox News contributors are expected to join the new Trump administration. Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan, who made paid appearances on the network, was named as Trump’s border czar on Monday.

But Hegseth’s exit is a surprise. He is a full-time host who enjoys a comfortable salary and the perks that come along with a high-profile TV job.

There has been chatter inside the network that others may follow him.

The revolving door of White House administrations and cable news channels has been active in recent years due to the number of opinion programs the outlets now present.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Fox News in 2021 after Trump lost the 2020 election.

Jen Psaki, who served in the same capacity for President Biden, moved to MSNBC after serving two years. She now hosts a program on Sundays and Mondays on the network.

Hegseth is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a graduate degree from Harvard University. For his military service, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman Badge.

Hegseth is a best selling author for Fox News Books, the network’s publishing imprint.