Shemar Moore confirms split from Jesiree Dizon, commits to being ‘dopest’ dad

Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have split. And the “S.W.A.T.” star is shutting down rumors swirling around the news of the breakup.

The “Criminal Minds” alum on Thursday took to Instagram to clarify reports about his personal life and bid adieu to those slinging mud into his orbit.

“It’s not your business, but I know how Hollywood works. I know how all this media stuff works. It’s gossip, gossip, gossip and that’s just what it is, ‘Be careful what you wish for. You know what you signed up for,’ type of thing,” Moore said in a lengthy video clip addressing his 4.3 million followers.

“Fame is a m— because if I wasn’t halfway famous then nobody would care. And maybe there’s a lot of you out there that don’t care. Thank you, that’s less stress on my plate,” he continued. “Right now I’m gonna be an honest dude: Mind your business. Give us a break. Give us some privacy.”

Moore confirmed that he and Dizon had indeed split, but was quick to shut down the unsavory commentary about the breakup with his fellow actor. He also defended his ex as an “amazing woman” and “phenomenal mother” to their 2-year-old daughter, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore. He described Dizon as caring, smart and nurturing, ranking only second to his late mother and renewed his commitment to co-parenting.

“When you hear our business on the internet or whatever, it’s our business. But when you get into the comments and start trashing and being negative, then you ain’t a fan of mine,” Moore said. “If you really have love for me, then be kind. Breaking up ain’t easy, but if you get into all that negativity, then you can basically kiss my a—, all right? I’m looking for joy. I’m looking for calm. I’m looking for peace. I’m looking for love in my life, in my spirit.

“If you don’t love on me and root for me, then bye. Unfollow. Just go away and good luck to you,” he added. “If you don’t love and show love and show joy to Jesiree, then goodbye. Go away. And good luck to you.”

TMZ reported Thursday that the “Young and the Restless” star and his girlfriend of five years had gone their separate ways but remain cordial after the breakup. The two, who reportedly dated briefly in 2008 and reconnected in 2020 after Moore’s mother died, remain “loving friends and co-parents,” the site said. Sources speaking to TMZ also noted that Moore and Dizon are committed to raising Frankie together. (Frankie was born in January 2023. Dizon also has two kids, Charli and Kaiden, from previous relationships.)

A representative for Moore on Friday declined to comment when reached by The Times. Representatives for Dizon did not immediately respond.

“Me and Jesiree love each other and that’s not going to change until the day God calls my name,” Moore said. “She’s wonderful in so many ways. Yes, we have our differences, but we gonna love each other and love the hell out of our daughter Frankie... I am so grateful that our daughter Frankie gets to call Jesiree Mom.”

Moore said that he is committed to being “the dopest father that little girl has ever known.” Frankie is his first child.

“That’s the only reason I’m still here, that’s all I’m living for. I’m gonna be the best version of myself for my daughter Frankie. All right? So root for us or leave us alone, ‘cause it’s nothing but love in my heart. There’s no malice. I want everybody to win. So please root for me, Jesiree, Frankie, Charli and Kaiden to win.”

Last week, Moore appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and praised his little girl. “She is the reason I’m so damn happy,” Moore said of his daughter.