Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert separate after 7-year marriage, and she says infidelity ‘ain’t one of the reasons’

Teyana Taylor says she and basketball player Iman Shumpert have been able to “successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

Teyana Taylor is taking nosy gossip mongers “out the group chat” after narratives about her relationship from basketball player Iman Shumpert got “a little out of hand.”

The “Coming 2 America” actor confirmed Sunday that she and the Brooklyn Nets guard had “successfully and peacefully separated” some time ago. And she did so while taking chatterboxes to task after allegations of cheating swirled around Shumpert and appeared to eclipse the beloved couple’s seven-year marriage.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!” the R&B singer and dancer wrote Sunday on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Shumpert in costume as “Wayne’s World’s” Wayne and Garth.

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she continued. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

Taylor, 32, said that she and Shumpert, 33, managed to keep their breakup private by not getting their fans and foes involved.

“We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise,” she added. “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

The “White Men Can’t Jump” actor announced their engagement at her baby shower in November 2015, when she was pregnant with their first child, Iman “Junie” Tayla, now 7.

They wed in October 2016 and had their second child, daughter Rue Rose, in September 2020. Shumpert helped Taylor deliver both babies at home in the couple’s bathroom.

In June, Taylor praised Shumpert in a birthday post on Instagram, writing, “Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days.”

“Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born,” she wrote. “My best friend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half. Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift. One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received.”