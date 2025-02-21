Daniel Bisogno, longtime host of Mexico’s ‘Ventaneando,’ dies at 51

Daniel Bisogno, a TV presenter who long co-hosted Mexico’s TV Azteca talk show “Ventaneando,” has died. He was 51.

Bisogno died Thursday because of complications he suffered after a September liver transplant, the TV program said Thursday on Instagram.

“ ‘Ventaneando’ is mourning. Gone is one of our most outstanding members. Rest in peace. We will honor his memory always,” the statement said in Spanish.

“Daniel Bisogno (1973-2025) taught us that, even in the most difficult moments, there was always room for laughter,” the program said. “During 29 years in Ventaneando, his irony and charisma left their mark, but off-camera he was a generous and dedicated friend. Today we are left with his memory, his humor and gratitude for every laugh shared. ‘Dear doll, rest in peace,’ ” the program said.

In one of several tributes to the TV star, “Ventaneando” added, “Since 1982, Daniel Bisogno left his mark on cinema, theater and television. His charisma led him to @ventaneandouno, where he became one of its most iconic figures.⁣ Despite his success, in recent years he faced health problems that gradually deteriorated his condition. Today, the entertainment industry is in mourning 🕊️⁣”

His cohost, Pati Chapoy, also confirmed Bisogno’s death on X, tweeting in Spanish, “It is with immense sadness that I inform you that #Daniel Bisogno passed away.” Several of his colleagues also attended a Friday memorial during which they shared memories of the TV presenter.

Bisogno joined the entertainment program “Ventaneando” — which translates to “Window Shopping” — in 1997, a year after the gossip program premiered with Chapoy at the helm. The journalist made a name for himself with his sense of humor, sarcasm and outspoken personality. He also starred on stage in the musical “Lagunilla, Mi Barrio” and in the 1980s films “Fieras Contra Fieras,” “Y Nunca Más” and “El Mas Valiente del Mundo.”

The Mexico City-born TV personality spent the last few years in and out of the hospital with various medical issues, according to Deadline. Bisogno called in to the show in January while he was still unwell to celebrate “Ventaneando’s” 29th anniversary, saying that his years on the program had been the most wonderful years of his life.

“The best thing is a life that has given me everything, both good and bad, and everything has been a great experience for the most part. Absolute happiness. I love you with all my heart,” he said at the time.

His brother Alejandro provided a health update when he visited the show Feb. 12, telling Bisogno’s co-hosts and viewers that he was “very delicate.”

“He has been in critical condition since the transplant was performed and has not been able to recover from that risk,” his brother said, according to El Sol de Mexico. “While recovering from the transplant, he contracted a bile duct infection, which led to hemodialysis to filter out the toxins in his body.”

In addition to his brother, Bisogno is survived by his 8-year-old daughter, Michaela, whom he had with his ex-wife Cristina Riva Palacio.