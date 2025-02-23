‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, Episode 2 recap: Put on your yoga pants, we’re relaxing

“The White Lotus,” Mike White’s black comedy anthology series, is back on HBO for a third season. Times staffers love an escape, but since we can’t take a trip to Thailand to stay at a luxury resort, the next best thing is to immerse ourselves in the new season. Follow along with us for each episode as we discuss theories, observations and our favorite moments leading up to the finale. (Read Episode 1 recap.)

Episode 2 picks up right where Episode 1 left off: with Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Jaclyn gossiping about Laurie. We find out that Laurie (Carrie Coon) has just gone through a bitter divorce, has a seemingly troubled daughter who throws furniture and may have been passed over for a partnership at work. The toxic dynamics intensify later in the episode, as Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) gushes about her marriage to a younger man and Kate and Laurie speculate about the true state of the relationship. Jaclyn’s married bliss, Kate claims, is just a front. “You know what they say about fronts. The bigger the front, the bigger the back.”

Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) continues to befriend Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), whose boyfriend is Tanya’s scheming ex, Greg (Jon Gries), who apparently now goes by Gary. At Chelsea’s insistence, Rick (Walton Goggins) reluctantly sits for a session with Amrita (Shalini Peiris), where we learn more of his backstory. Rick says that his mother was a drug addict and that he never knew his father, who was murdered, which perhaps explains his misanthropic personality. Chelsea and Chloe are shopping at the resort boutique when it is robbed by a masked man who manages to slip past a distracted Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) at the front gates.

Later that day, the couples go out for a rather awkward dinner, where the men are taciturn and grumpy and the women gab away. Chloe reveals she met Greg/Gary through a “matchmaking service” in Dubai. (Rick later breaks it to Chelsea that Chloe is probably a sex worker.) When asked what he does for a living, Greg/Gary says he is retired from doing “this and that.”

Meanwhile, the Ratliff family vacation is beginning to turn sour. Tim (Jason Isaacs) is dodging calls from more reporters about the mounting crisis back at home. In a testy call with a business associate named Kenny, Tim mentions a “whistleblower b—” who apparently ratted him out to the media, and a money-laundering scheme that “only” made him $10 million. Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) continues to be a walking red flag, getting an erection in the middle of a massage, hitting on everyone in sight and cracking off-color jokes about sex in Thailand. He is also driving a wedge between his siblings: Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) understandably becomes upset when Lochlan (Sam Nivola) tells her that Saxon said she’s never had sex. Victoria (Parker Posey) remains oblivious to everything but her pills and is conspicuously rude to Kate, who recognizes her at breakfast and comes to say hello. Is she just in a lorazepam-induced fog, or is there something else going on?

Finally, the employees of the resort are contending with matters of the heart. Over lunch, Gaitok suggests to Mook (Lisa Manobal) they should try making a go of it as a couple; she gently brushes him off. Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) also seems to be falling for Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) — or at least his chiseled abs.

Now it’s time for Meredith Blake, Greg Braxton and Yvonne Villarreal, platinum-status members of “The White Lotus” frequent guest program, to break it all down.

At least Pornchai and Belinda seem to be having a nice time in this episode. (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Who do we think is the corpse this week? Does the robbery mid-episode offer any clues?

Villarreal: I can see how the robbery could be connected to the gunshot-riddled cold open of the season. But I don’t think it’s connected to the floating corpse — that feels like a separate incident. Last week, my guessing-for-guessing‘s-sake take was that Rick was the corpse. I’m changing my guess to Saxon this week. Maybe he was still searching for a blender in the water and somehow met his fate. But I’d be happier than Belinda getting massaged if it turned out that Tanya’s body floated its way to Thailand to haunt Greg.

Braxton: I think it’s Pam, the hotel employee who keeps pestering a raw-nerved Timothy, “Are you absolutely sure you don’t want a biometric test?” He’s already on edge, and he finally snaps, grabs a gun and starts firing: “I TOLD YOU I ONLY WANT TO GO TO THE GYM! DIDN’T YOU HEAR ME?”

Blake: Because I desperately want #JusticeForTanya, I hope it’s Greg/Gary floating in that pond. But my head tells me it’s Victoria, because anyone who takes that many pills in close proximity to a body of water is living on borrowed time.

The episode kicks off with Jaclyn and Kate talking about their friend Laurie. What do we think about the relationship between these women?

Villarreal: As a scholar of the “Real Housewives” franchise, the dynamic between the trio feels like it was crafted by Andy Cohen and a team of the reality franchise’s best editors. The side talking that happens between two of them while the other is out of earshot — criticisms and petty observations disguised as concern or compliments — is so exquisitely executed and such a hallmark of “Housewives” trips. It doesn’t get any pettier and mean-girlie than “Did she sandblast her face or something? It’s very waxy.” All that’s missing is a sprinter van. When Laurie banged on the glass door, startling Kate and Jaclyn as they talked behind her back, it gave me flashes of wonderful terror a la “Real Housewives of New York’s” infamous Scary Island trip. A true standout moment was the way Kate delicately rolled her eyes as Jaclyn talked about being married to a guy 10 years her junior. I’m ready for that to be GIF-ed.

Braxton: Yvonne, I know you’re obsessed. But can we please get through the season without comparing this fine show to the trash of “Real Housewives”? One thing is for sure: If they all survive, they will be taking separate flights home.

Blake: “The Real Housewives” may not be high art, Greg, but I think Yvonne is on to something. Mike White is a well-known aficionado of reality TV and has competed on “The Amazing Race” (twice) and “Survivor” (the structure of which seems like a clear influence on “The White Lotus”). Given this lineage, it doesn’t seem like a huge leap to think White drew some inspiration from the Housewives and perhaps, in particular, the spinoff “Ultimate Girls Trip,” in which women from different installments of the franchise go on luxurious vacations around the world and engage in petty fights. The urgent question I have is which housewives are these ladies modeled on? Kate is definitely giving me Lisa “I Don’t Fly in Coach” Barlow energy.

What is up with Timothy? First the Wall Street Journal and now the Washington Post is calling?

Villarreal: I just wonder if he subscribes to them so he can actually read the story when it comes out. Subscribe to the news, guys! Not to judge someone’s parenting style, but seeing the dynamic between his kids, I am not surprised this man also turns a blind eye to the businesses matters he’s involved in. I’m still curious if Rick is somehow connected to whatever Timothy is involved in after his reaction to him last week, or if it’s just a matter of being annoyed by someone’s vibe — because I know that feeling all too well! I just hope Pam can revel in Timothy’s downfall after the way he’s been dismissive of her.

Blake: Maybe it’s because of the Southern accents, or maybe it’s because I spent way too much time reading, watching and listening to every last drop of media about Alex Murdaugh and the various crimes he committed — including the murder of his wife and child — but I am wondering just how dark and twisted this storyline is going to get. We know Timothy is implicated in some financial crimes back at home. Could murder be next?

Should we be worried for Gaitok?

Villarreal: He’s witnessing too many shady things — first, in trying to stop the burglars; then, observing Timothy’s call. I worry about him!

Braxton: Things will not end well for him. A broken heart will be just the beginning.

Blake: Yes. This is “The White Lotus,” and anyone that sweet and well-meaning is heading for a world of pain.

Gaitok has witnessed one too many shady happenings around the hotel. (Fabio Lovino / HBO)

Why are Saxon and Lochlan so interested in Piper’s personal life?

Villarreal: I know HBO is not averse to incest storylines, but I’m still trying to understand why we’re going here — will it speak to something deeper and serious? The interest in Piper’s virginity is already a lot. But the brother dynamic is wild. Yet, so many people on the internet are having fun with how curious and excited they are about it. It’ll be fascinating to see what White might reveal about us with this storyline.

Braxton: Lochlan looked at his brother’s nude backside in bed a beat or two too long when he awoke. It’s a bit unnerving, and yes, it will be interesting to see where this sibling dynamic goes.

Greg, or “Gary,” is definitely back. What did we learn about him and what do we think he’s been up to?

Villarreal: We learn he’s “retired” and has been living in Thailand for a year. When Rick asks what he did before he retired, Greg/Gary responds: “this and that.” It’s a fun, short exchange between the two mysterious men. But seeing Belinda catch a glimpse of him from afar with a questioning look was the tease I needed. I need to see them interact. Does Belinda know about Tanya’s death?

Braxton: I don’t believe Belinda knows. But it’s bound to click sooner or later since he was a main reason Tanya betrayed her. I’m sure she has not completely recovered from that trauma. I also wonder how much Greg/Gary knows about Tanya’s broken promise to Belinda.

Blake: The moment where Belinda clocks Greg/Gary made me wonder about the larger universe of “The White Lotus.” Not only whether Belinda knows that Tanya is dead but also whether news of her demise at another resort has rippled through the White Lotus network. Especially after the untimely death of Armond at yet another hotel in the chain. Seems like reporters — or at least a few podcasters — would have started asking questions.

Villarreal: I know there are countless theories out there, and some think maybe this season is a prequel to the others. But now people are wondering if this season is happening parallel to Season 2, and I am hooked on this thought. I’m making a mental note to see if there are any clues that could support this in the next episode.

Rick’s stress level on scale from one to 10: An eight. (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Why is Rick so obsessed with Jim Hollinger, the resort’s American co-owner and Sritala’s husband?

Villarreal: I know Rick gave the hotel worker helping him meditate some story about his father being murdered before he was born, but why do I feel like Jim might be his dad? Or maybe he’s avenging his father’s death. Did anyone else find themselves trying to answer the question the meditation guide was asking of Rick? What’s your level of stress, Meredith and Greg — 1 being no stress at all; 10 being extremely stressed? Can you remember a time in your life when you were totally free of stress? It’s scary to go there!

Braxton: That question stresses me out.

Blake: I am not sure what’s going on, but I am confident it has something to do with Rick’s dead father. Maybe he’s not dead after all.

Favorite moment from this episode?

Villarreal: The awkward interaction between Kate and Victoria at breakfast was so brilliant. Kate trying to make small talk by saying they met at a mutual friend’s baby shower weekend and Victoria showing no interest in engaging with her felt like a crumb to something more, and I can’t wait to find out what’s the story there.

Braxton: The lunch with Gaitok and Mook where he confesses that he likes her, and she is trying to let him down easy without hurting his feelings. I mean, we’ve all been there, right?

Blake: I also loved that exchange, Yvonne, and it made me wonder if Victoria is more cunning than her heavily medicated persona would suggest. I also continue to adore Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea, who is naive enough to think that Chloe and Greg/Gary actually met through a matchmaking service, yet savvy enough to realize immediately that Saxon is bad news — or, as she puts it, “a douche.”