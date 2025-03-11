Welcome back to ‘The White Lotus’: Explaining Season 3

“The White Lotus,” Mike White’s black comedy anthology series on HBO, returns for Season 3, this time set in Thailand . Airing on Sundays, the new season sports a new cast and a focus on spiritual matters.

“Superficially, this is a story of soul-sick Westerners in the soulful East,” writes Times TV critic Robert Lloyd . But, he notes, “enlightenment is not on any guest’s menu.”

This season’s crop of guests includes an HBO star, a K-pop icon and at least one face familiar to “White Lotus” fans. Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb and Carrie Coon star as friends reuniting on a girls’ trip. Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey portray a Southern couple on vacation with their kids, played by Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola. Walton Goggins stars as a secretive man who refuses to tell his younger (and much more friendly) girlfriend why they’ve traveled all the way to Thailand. Also starring this season are Natasha Rothwell, who returns as spa manager Belinda from Season 1, and Lalisa Manobal , the Blackpink pop star who plays White Lotus employee Mook.

As this season continues and who gets killed and who did the killing is revealed, keep coming back to The Times for more analysis, recaps and deep dives into the world of the White Lotus.