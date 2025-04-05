‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 finale is tonight: What will happen?

How to watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 finale

Peace out, paradise! It’s time for the vacationers at “The White Lotus” to step aboard their boats back home. But don’t expect all of them to leave Ko Samui alive.

The third season of Mike White’s black comedy anthology series comes to an end April 6. Episodes this season air Sunday on HBO’s cable channel at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. At the same time, they become available to stream on Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service.

Stay tuned as we recap this season and answer your burning questions about the finale.