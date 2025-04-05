‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 finale is tonight: What will happen?

- Share via
How to watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 finale
Peace out, paradise! It’s time for the vacationers at “The White Lotus” to step aboard their boats back home. But don’t expect all of them to leave Ko Samui alive.
The third season of Mike White’s black comedy anthology series comes to an end April 6. Episodes this season air Sunday on HBO’s cable channel at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. At the same time, they become available to stream on Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service.
Stay tuned as we recap this season and answer your burning questions about the finale.
Episode 1: Get in the boat, we’re going to Thailand
It has been more than two years since Season 2 of “The White Lotus” ended its run on HBO with a spectacularly meme-worthy finale that saw Tanya McQuoid head to that great luxury resort in the sky.
Now the wait is over and “The White Lotus” has finally returned, with a gorgeous new location; a fresh cast of rich, terrible people to obsess over; and lots of mystery to unpack.
The action has moved several thousand miles east to the lush island of Ko Samui in Thailand. Season 3, once again written and directed by Mike White, opens as we all knew it would: with a dead body. A young man named Zion (Nicholas DuVernay) is meditating with hotel staffer Amrita (Shalini Peiris) in a scenic pavilion when gunshots ring out. Zion takes cover behind a statue of Buddha in the lily pad pond, and a corpse floats by.
For Lisa of Blackpink, ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 kicks off a pivotal year
After lounging on Hawaii’s beaches and yachting in Sicily, a new star-studded cast has headed to Thailand for a luxurious, deadly vacation in “The White Lotus.” Season 3 of HBO’s dark comedy anthology is set to premiere Sunday.
Among the new vacationers are Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”), Parker Posey (“Dazed and Confused,” “Scream 3”), Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Scream Queens”) and Walton Goggins (“Fallout,” “Justified”). While fan-favorite Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, won’t be returning, this season will feature one other familiar face — Natasha Rothwell, who appeared as spa manager Belinda in the first season.
‘White Lotus’ ooh-loo-loses composer after feud with Mike White: ‘Had our last fight’
What would “White Lotus” be without its titillating score and those warbled “ooh-loo-loo-loo’s?” That will no longer concern the series’ original composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.
The Times confirmed Thursday that the Emmy winner has checked out of HBO’s “White Lotus,” and will not return to bring his musical stylings to the hit series’ fourth season. In an interview published Wednesday, the Chilean Canadian musician told the New York Times that creative differences with showrunner Mike White led to his departure.
11 relaxing ways to live like a White Lotus character in L.A. — sans the snakes and murder
If your go-to move for destressing is to get out of town, you’re in good (fictional) company. In Season 3 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” hotel guests fly “half way around the world” — as loopy Southern matron Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey) puts it — for the ultimate restorative retreat. The resort’s Thailand location is a “wellness center” that offers guests spa services, fitness analyses, gluten-free food and even an assigned personal “health mentor.”
“Everyone in L.A. is talking about it,” says glitzy actress Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan).
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 review: More murder, mystery and maybe enlightenment
And so we turn to chapter three in Mike White’s semi-anthological omnibus luxury travel mystery series, “The White Lotus,” premiering Sunday on HBO. As before, the season begins with an unidentified corpse, then steps back in time to set the stage for murder — or whatever it turns out to be — as guests arrive by sea at their fancy resort hotel.
The current series was filmed in Thailand (the Four Seasons Koh Samui standing in for the eponymous resort), following the Maui-set first and the Sicily-set second. This iteration of the White Lotus is a posh wellness retreat, tending to the mind and body, with electronic devices locked away, for those willing — though, of course, not everyone is willing. (To be sure, there are also bars and restaurants and splashy entertainment.) Creator-writer-director White — I have only just realized his name is in the title — digs into spiritual matters here, as he did into sexual last time around. That isn’t to say there are no sexual matters, though they reflect in different ways on the spiritual, and vice versa. In a way, it’s a sequel to “Enlightened,” the 2011 HBO series created by White and its star, Laura Dern, about a businesswoman who, after a nervous breakdown, comes back changed after a tropical spa experience.