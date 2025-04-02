‘The White Lotus’: Tell us your finale theories

What will happen to the Ratliff family in the season finale of “The White Lotus”?

Checkout time is nearly here for “The White Lotus” Season 3, and based on the premiere — and the previous editions of Mike White’s dark comedy — someone will be leaving the Thai resort in a body bag when the season finale airs Sunday, April 6.

Who is it, whodunit and how? Does Gaitok really have a killer instinct? Will the messy besties’ friendship survive? What will be the most insane thing Parker Posey says as Victoria Ratliff? Does the whole Ratliff family decide to move into the Buddhist center only to be thrown out when Saxon interrupts meditation time with a very loud blender? Will Mook finally get a subplot? Will Greg/Gary ever stop being a weirdo? Is Chelsea right and bad things happen in threes? Will Rick and Frank ever come up with a plan?

We want to know your theories. Fill out the form below and tell us what you think will happen. We’ll share some of the best ones ahead of the finale.

Our team of writers will be on hand Sunday night to talk about the finale after the episode airs. And they may even answer some of your questions, so check back for updates.

Submit your theories by noon pacific on Friday, April 4, and in the meantime, catch up with all of our coverage of “The White Lotus.”