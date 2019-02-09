SoCal theater listings, Feb. 10-17: ‘Smart Love’ at Pacific Resident Theatre and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Antony & Cleopatra Harry Hamlin and Joely Fisher star in a staged reading of Shakespeare’s historical romance. The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, 1238 W. 1st St., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $30, $49. (213) 481-2273.
Doktor Kaboom and the Wheel of Science Science-themed stage show for ages 8-12. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $20, $25. (949) 854-4646.
Minnie’s Boys Musical Theatre Guild presents a concert-staged reading of this musical about comedy legends the Marx Brothers. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.
Ragtime: The Musical Stage adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel about life in early 20th-century America; with book by Terrence McNally and music by Stephen Flaherty. The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 5 p.m., Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 3. $25 and up. (626) 356-7529.
Red Hen Press: The Fool in the World Performance piece combines poetry, music and art. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Story Pirates Musical sketch comedy show for ages 5 and up. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Promenade Terrace, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 11 a.m. Free. (310) 746-4000.
Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole “The West Wing’s” Dulé Hill portrays the legendary entertainer in the West Coast premiere of this musical bio-drama from Colman Domingo and Patricia McGregor. Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 17. $30-$120. (310) 208-5454.
Dark Dark Ride Ride Horror-themed pop-up theater experience; for ages 15 and up. Zombie Zoe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 24. $15. (818) 202-4120.
Delusion: The Blue Blade Audience members undertake a quest for a sacred artifact in this interactive adventure. 5257 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Thu.-next Sun., with start times every 20 minutes from 6:40 to 11:40 p.m.; ends June 30. $95 and up. www.enterdelusion.com.
Love Me/Loves Me Not Staged readings of short plays on the subject of romance by Mark Harvey Levine and Steven Korbar. Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $20. (310) 512-6030.
Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus Solo comedy based on the relationship-advice bestseller. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Thu., 8 p.m. $10-$44. (562) 944-9801.
Storm at Large Pink Martini vocalist Storm Large performs. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Thu., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Tiny Beautiful Things An anonymous advice columnist forges a special bond with her readers in the West Coast premiere of Nia Vardalos’ adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s bestseller; contains strong language and adult content. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 10. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.
Born to Win L.A. premiere of Matthew Wilkas and Mark Setlock’s satire of the child-pageant circuit; with Drew Droege. Celebration Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 25. $25-$75. (323) 957-1884.
The Choir of Man Musical revue features pub songs, show tunes, folk favorites and classic rock hits. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$39. (562) 944-9801.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder 3-D Theatricals stages the West Coast regional premiere of this hit musical comedy about a distant relation looking to off those who stand between him and the family fortune. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 3. $40-$85. (562) 916-8500.
The Joy Wheel A retiree transforms into a doomsday prepper while his wife is inspired to chart her own course in Ian McRae’s new drama; Jason Alexander directs. Ruskin Group Theatre, 3000 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 24. $30-$35. (310) 397-3244.
Night Must Fall Revival of Emlyn Williams’ 1935 mystery thriller set at an English manor. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 10. $10-$25. (805) 640-8797.
Reversible Contemporary circus troupe Les 7 Doigts (The 7 Fingers) returns with this fantastical show exploring the ways our ancestors have shaped the world we live in today. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $60 and up. (310) 434-3200.
America Adjacent Six pregnant Filipina women share a one-bedroom apartment in East Hollywood in this new drama from Boni B. Alvarez. Skylight Theatre, 1816 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends March 24. $15-$41. (866) 811-4111.
Dreamgirls in Concert 5-Star Theatricals presents a one-night-only concert-staged performance of the hit musical about a Supremes-like pop group. Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 8 p.m. $36-$86. (800) 745-3000.
No Judgement Sketch-comedy troupe Squadron performs. Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 5419 W Sunset Blvd., L.A. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $12. (323) 908-8702.
Othello Shakespeare’s tragedy of the Moor of Venice. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; other dates; ends April 28. $25 and up; student rush, $20. (626) 356-3121.
They Called Her Vivaldi Theatre Lovett stages this family-friendly tale about a musical prodigy in search of the thief who stole her magical hat. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., next Sun., 1 and 3:30 p.m. $20 and up. (714) 556-2787.
The Obsession of Calvin Klein Ryan Rafferty’s semi-fictionalized musical about the fashion designer. Rockwell Table & Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Next Sun.-Mon., 8 p.m. $25-$45. (323) 669-1550.
The Road Theatre Fundraiser Features readings from “My Life in Yankee Stadium: 40 Years as a Vendor and Other Tales of Growing Up Somewhat Sane in the Bronx” by Stewart J. Zully. The Road on Magnolia, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m. $15. www.roadtheatre.org.
Critics’ Choices
Hir Taylor Mac’s family drama doubles as a depiction of America in the midst of reassessing itself. Director Bart DeLorenzo and his four actors fearlessly propel this humorous/horrific tale of a young soldier who returns home to find it changed: His domineering, abusive father is debilitated; his mother is in charge; and his sibling is transitioning genders. Patriarchy is in decline, but Mac isn’t delivering liberal claptrap, instead pushing back against beliefs of all kinds in this age of antagonism. (D.H.M.) Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 17. $32-$37. (310) 477-2055.
Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider After spending 10 years in Chicago raising her daughter, Julia Sweeney returns to the local scene with this intensely personal, riotously funny solo show. Unguarded, uncensored, never holding back on her opinions about politics and religion, Sweeney mines comic gold from the ordinary — once again proving she is one of the most talented monologists of her generation. (F.K.F) Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $30-$60. (310) 208-5454.
Smart Love Fine performances and a strikingly original premise elevate a witty but at times convoluted comedy about romantic possibilities afforded by the brave new world of ever-accelerating technology. (P.B) Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 24. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.