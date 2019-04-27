SoCal classical music listings, April 28-May 5: Hear Now Festival and more

Hear Now Festival Ninth annual showcase for new works by L.A.-based composers includes an electroacoustic concert co-presented by People Inside Electronics and featuring Brightwork Newmusic, pianist Vicki Ray, et al. Throop Unitarian Universalist Church, 300 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena. Tue., 8 p.m. Also, a performance by contemporary music ensemble TM+ at Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Lastly, a pair of chamber music concerts with two distinct programs featuring the Lyris Quartet and others. First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sat., 8 p.m., next Sun., 5 p.m. $10, $35; passes: $80, $105. (323) 226-0326. www.hearnowmusicfestival.com