SoCal classical music listings, April 28-May 5: Hear Now Festival and more

Alexander String Quartet With Joyce Yang The pianist joins the quartet for a program of works by Brahms, Schumann and Samuel Adams. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278. www.soka.edu
Inna Faliks The pianist plays works by Schumann, Scriabin and Chopin. Hamburg Room, 19365 Lemmer Drive, Tarzana. Sun., 3 p.m. $25-$55. (818) 343-3095. www.classicalencounters.org
David Garrett The LA Phil cellist plays works by Respighi, Hindemith, Ysaÿe, and Fauré; with pianist Junko Ueno Garrett, et al. Cal-State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sun., 8 p.m. $7, $10. (562) 985-4781.
In the Penal Colony Long Beach Opera and California Repertory Company co-present the Southern California premiere of Philip Glass’ chamber opera inspired by a Franz Kafka short story. CSULB Studio Theater, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; end May 5. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. www.LongBeachOpera.org
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Program includes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F Minor, West Coast premieres from Alison Yun-Fei Jiang, Meilina Tsui, Anna Pidgorna and Ninfea Cruttwell-Reade and more. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la
Los Angeles Baroque Players The period-instrument ensemble plays works by Scarlatti, Janitch, Dornel and others. Contrapuntal Recital Hall, 655 N. Bundy Drive, L.A. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $5-$30. (323) 254-9613.
Orange County Youth Symphony Season closer includes includes Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 and Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Campbell Gardiner; presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University at 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $15. (949) 553-2422. www.philharmonicsociety.org
Red Hen Press: The Figure of Orpheus in Poetry and Performance Contemporary poems on the Orphic theme, plus pianist Paul Barnes performs his solo-piano transcription of Philip Glass’ “Orphée” symphony. The Edye at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200. www.thebroadstage.org
Salonen Conducts Pines of Rome Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the LA Phil in the Respighi favorite, plus Donati’s “ESA (In caudal V),” Debussy’s “Iberia,” and Ravel’s “Concerto for the Left Hand” featuring pianist Igor Levit. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
The South Bay Chamber Music Society Works by Debussy, Telemann, Ravel, et al. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.sbcms.net
Sundays Live Pianist Sophiko Simsive plays works by Bach, Ravel, Schubert and Elizabeth Ogonek. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org
Chamber Music for Strings Members of the LA Phil plays pieces by Hindemith, Haydn and Schoenberg. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Hear Now Festival Ninth annual showcase for new works by L.A.-based composers includes an electroacoustic concert co-presented by People Inside Electronics and featuring Brightwork Newmusic, pianist Vicki Ray, et al. Throop Unitarian Universalist Church, 300 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena. Tue., 8 p.m. Also, a performance by contemporary music ensemble TM+ at Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Lastly, a pair of chamber music concerts with two distinct programs featuring the Lyris Quartet and others. First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sat., 8 p.m., next Sun., 5 p.m. $10, $35; passes: $80, $105. (323) 226-0326. www.hearnowmusicfestival.com
Silkroad Ensemble: Heroes Take Their Stands The world-music group led by cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs as part of its 20th anniversary tour; presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. www.PhilharmonicSociety.org
Glendale Noon Concerts Calico Winds plays works by Bernstein, Copland and others. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
The Silver Lake Chorus Community choral group performs new works by Van Dyke Parks and Lucius. The Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., L.A. Wed., 8:30 p.m. $10. www.eventbrite.com
Emanuel Ax Plays Mozart The pianist joins Salonen and the LA Phil for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22; program also includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and the world premiere of Louis Andriessen’s “The only one” (except Fri.) featuring vocalist Nora Fischer. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $61-$199; some free tickets available for Friday. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Equal Sound With the Isaura String Quartet, Petrichor and Garrett Wingfield’s Octopod. Art Share LA, 801 E. 4th Pl., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $18; student discounts available. www.eventbrite.com
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Annual Concert Gala LACO celebrates incoming music director Jaime Martín and longtime concertmaster Margaret Batjer in this fundraiser. Intercontinental Hotel, 900 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Thu., 6 p.m. $1,000 and up. (213) 622-7001. www.laco.org
Villegas: Master of Guitar Guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas joins Pacific Symphony for a program that includes works by Ravel, Rodrigo, Piazolla, et al. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. www.PacificSymphony.org
First Fridays at First! Works by Bach, Tchaikovsky, et al. with violinist Audrey Park and pianist Jiayi Shi. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. www.palosverdes.com
Garrick Ohlsson The pianist plays works by Brahms. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Fri., 8 p.m. $35-$85. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org
30th Annual High School Choir Festival Features a morning performance by Los Angeles Master Chorale Chamber Ensemble and an afternoon performance by student choirs. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Free. www.lamasterchorale.org
Cirque Musica: Heroes & Villains Long Beach Symphony Pops presents this cirque-style spectacular featuring classical repertoire plus film-score selections. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (542) 436-3203. www.longbeachsymphony.org
El Gato Montés: The Wildcat LA Opera’s Plácido Domingo and Ana María Martínez star in Teatro de la Zarzuela’s staging of Manuel Penella’s early 20th-century musical thriller about a bandit and a bullfighter in love with the same woman; in Spanish with projected English translations. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., ends May 19. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. www.LAOpera.org
Great Opera & Film Choruses Los Angeles Master Chorale presents score selections from the “Star Wars” and “How to Train Your Dragon” franchises, etc., plus works by Verdi, Wagner, Glass, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282. www.lamasterchorale.org
Guitar Recital: Pablo Sainz-Villegas Works by Albéniz, Barrios, Granados and Tárrega. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 4 p.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. www.pacificsymphony.org
Il Barocco: The Italian Influence in Two Parts Kontrapunktus Neo-Baroque Orchestra offers works by Bach, Vivaldi, et al. Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 11828 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 382-0300. www.kontrapunktus.com
Love Is Timeless The Walter Fox Singers, comprised of professional vocalists from the Verdi Chorus, perform opera selections, show tunes and more. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006. www.verdichorus.org
New West Symphony Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Philippe Quint and Prokofiev’s score for the film “Alexander Nevsky” featuring the Los Robles Master Chorale. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Also at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (866) 776-8400. www.newwestsymphony.org
Pasadena Symphony David Lockington leads the orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, plus Verdi’s “La forza del destino (The Force of Destiny)” and L.A.-based composer Adam Schoenberg’s “Orchard in Fog” featuring violinist Anne Akiko Meyers. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172. www.pasadenasymphony-pops.org
2019 Instrumental and Vocal Competition Presented by Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra. First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St, Santa Monica. Vocal program: Sat., 2 to 5 p.m.; instrumental program: next Sun., 2 to 5 p.m. Free. www.kco.la
Michael Chapdelaine The classical and finger-style guitarist performs. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3500 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $22, $27. (805) 583-7900. www.simi-arts.org
Fire & Grace & Ash The guitar-violin-mandolin trio mixes classical, bluegrass and Celtic music in this Da Camera Society presentation. Rancho Los Alamitos, 6400 Bixby Hill Road, Long Beach. Next Sun., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. $80. (213) 477-2929. www.DaCamera.org
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Nordic Legends,” a program of works for strings and piano by Grieg and Dvořák. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257. www.lesalondemusiques.com
Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Spring concert includes Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater,” Harold Arlen’s “Over the Rainbow” and more. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; also May 12. $27-$46; students 17 and under, half-price. (626) 793-4231. www.lachildrenschorus.org
Organ Superstar: Hector Olivera The organist performs works Bach, Franck, et al., plus improvisations on pop songs, show tunes and more. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $10 and up. (714) 755-5799. www.PacificSymphony.org
The Palisades Symphony A cohort of vocalists joins the orchestra for Haydn’s biblically inspired oratorio “The Creation.” Community United Methodist Church, 801 Via de la Paz, Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.palisadessymphony.org
Restoration Concerts The New Hollywood String Quartet performs. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live Pianist Daniel Schlosberg performs Brahms’ Piano Sonata No. 3 and the world premiere of Stanley Walden’s “Deadications.” LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org