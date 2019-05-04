SoCal theater listings, May 5-12: ‘Fiddler,’ ‘Les Miz’ and more

The Wolves Sarah DeLappe’s stunning debut drama, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, presents the world through the prism of girls soccer. In this superb Echo Theater Company production directed by Alana Dietze, the play revolves around the overlapping exchanges during the pre-match warm-up sessions of a group of high school juniors who play for the Wolves. The talk is fast and fragmentary — routine banter of girls confronting the same social pressures as their minds and bodies transition into adulthood. By the end of the season, each of the girls is given a rigorous Chekhovian education in life. (C.M.) Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m.; Mon., 8 p.m.; ends May 6. $20-$50; Mondays, pay-what-you-want at the door (subject to availability). (310) 307-3753. www.echotheatercompany.com