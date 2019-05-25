SoCal classical music listings, May 26-June 2: Pianist Jeffrey Kahane, Numi Opera and more

Noon to Midnight Daylong festival includes David Lang’s interactive vocal work “crowd out”; pop-up performances in and around the venue with the Calder Quartet, the Lyris Quartet, Sō Percussion, Wasteland and others; and a separate-admission evening program conducted by John Adams that features the LA Phil New Music Group and Mivos String Quartet and four world premieres. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., noon to midnight. Festival, minus Adams concert: $10. Adams concert: Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$60 (includes entire festival). (323) 850-2000. laphil.com