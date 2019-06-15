SoCal classical music listings, June 16-23: Pianist Inon Barnatan, tenor Andrea Bocelli and more

Ludovico Einaudi The Italian pianist and composer performs. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $45-$350. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
La Traviata LA Opera puts an Art Deco-style spin on Verdi’s tragic tale of a beautiful but ill-fated courtesan; with soprano Adela Zaharia; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m.; ends Sat., 7:30 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org
Music in the Mansion Delirium Musicum plays chamber music by Locatelli, Puccini, Vivaldi, Brahms, Steve Reich and Gianluca Bersanetti. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Dr., Beverly Hills. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. beverlyhills.org
Ruckus The new period-instrument ensemble is joined by flutist Emi Ferguson for pieces by Bach in this Da Camera Society presentation. Wayfarers Chapel, 5755 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 2, 4 and 6 p.m. $75. (213) 477-2929. DaCamera.org
SongFest: A Journey Through Schubert Lieder An in-depth exploration of the Austrian composer’s art songs. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $25. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
Swinging/Stars Rachel Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra presents an outdoor concert featuring classical and popular songs about the universe. Caltech’s Millikan Pond, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 8 p.m. $70. muse-ique.com
Andrea Bocelli The Italian tenor performs. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m. $80 and up. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
Glendale Noon Concerts Piano improvisations by Maksim Velichkin. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
West Coast Youth Orchestra Festival With Los Angeles Youth Orchestra and others. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m.; also June 26. Free; tickets required. (480) 894-3330. musiccelebrations.com
SongFest: Mon Pays et Paris! French cabaret and operetta selections. Colburn School, Thayer Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
Angel City Chorale: As Seen on TV… And More! Classic TV theme songs, video-game music, etc. Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35-$90. (310) 943-9231. angelcitychorale.org
The John Holiday Experience: Love & Happiness The operatic countertenor performs selections by African American composers. The Sorting Room, Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 7 p.m. $25-$45. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
SongFest: New Voices in Song Contemporary vocal works by composers Reena Esmail, John Harbison and Martin Hennessy. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $25. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
Inon Barnatan The pianist plays pieces by Bach, Brahms, Handel, Ravel, Rameau, Couperin, Ligeti, Barber and Adès. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
The Central Park Five Long Beach Opera stages Anthony Davis’ musical docudrama about five New York City teens convicted of a shocking 1989 crime they did not commit. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org
Edendale Up Close Concerts Fiato Quartet plays string quartets by Tchaikovsky and Ives. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.
The Great American Songbook: Icons from Broadway, Tin Pan Alley and Hollywood Michael Feinstein and Pasadena Pops launch a new summer season with a celebration of the American popular music featuring guest vocalists Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Broadway’s Melissa Errico. The Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626)-793-7172. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org
Parnassus Society Awards Concert Omer Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven and Brahms. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10, $20; students, free. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu
Titanic Live New West Symphony, joined by the All-American Boys Chorus, Los Robles Children’s Choir and others, performs James Horner’s score to accompany a screening of James Cameron’s Oscar-winning 1997 romantic drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as passengers aboard the doomed luxury liner. William Rolland Stadium, California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (800) 845-3000. ticketmaster.com
SongFest: American Songbook Music by Irving Berlin, Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman and others. Colburn School, Thayer Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
SummerFest 19 Fiato String Quartet plays pieces by Debussy, Tchaikovsky and Ives. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $45-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org
Topanga Symphony Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 plus works by Larsson, Gluck and William Foster McDaniel. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. topangasymphony.com