SoCal classical music listings, June 16-23: Pianist Inon Barnatan, tenor Andrea Bocelli and more

The Great American Songbook: Icons from Broadway, Tin Pan Alley and Hollywood Michael Feinstein and Pasadena Pops launch a new summer season with a celebration of the American popular music featuring guest vocalists Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Broadway’s Melissa Errico. The Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626)-793-7172. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org