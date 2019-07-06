SoCal classical music listings, July 7-14: The LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl, a Brahms festival and more

Songs of the Spheres The Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome series continues with a selection of new vocal works performed by sopranos Hila Plitmann and Sangeeta Kaur, the Sterling Ensemble and others. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu
Summer of Brahms Chamber Music Festival The New Hollywood String Quartet and special guests perform the complete instrumental chamber-music works of Johannes Brahms over the course of eight consecutive nights. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $40; students, $15; festival passes, $240. (626) 799-6333. summerofbrahms.com
Carnival of the Animals The LA Phil under guest conductor Juanjo Mena launches its summer classical season with Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” featuring sibling piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque; program also includes Berlioz’ “Symphonie fantastique.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
iPalpiti Festival The annual showcase gets underway with artists-in-residence Zadig Trio and rising young musicians playing works by Rachmaninov, Ravel, Bernstein, Mendelssohn and Rimsky-Korsakov in three distinct programs. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Wed.-Fri., 7:30 p.m. $20; festival passes available. (760) 633-2746. ipalpiti.org
Falla & Flamenco The LA Phil under assistant conductor Paolo Bortolameolli is joined by members of Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater for a Spain-focused program of works by de Falla and Ravel. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
The Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival Hausmann Quartet plays works by Beethoven and Caroline Shaw. UCLA Powell Library Rotunda, 10740 Dickson Plaza, Westwood. Thu., noon. Free. 1718.ucla.edu
Prism: The First Concert This conductor-less 17-member vocal ensemble specializing in Renaissance choral music gives its inaugural performance. St. Basil’s Catholic Church, 3611 Wilshire Blvd, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (213) 381-6191. facebook.com/PRISMensemble
iPalpiti Festival Two-part concert features soloists performing pieces by Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns and others, followed by the iPalpiti Orchestra performing works to be announced. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas. Sat., 6 and 7:30 p.m. $35. (760) 633-2746. ipalpiti.org
Rhapsody in Blue Michael Feinstein and Pasadena Pops celebrate the music of George Gershwin and his Jazz Age contemporaries; with guest vocalists Patti Austin and Tony Yazbeck and pianist Frederick Hodges. The Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626)-793-7172. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org
Second Saturday Series Pianist Brendan White plays pieces by Chopin, Scriabin and Liszt. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 5 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 244-7241.
Bastille Day California Philharmonic presents a French-themed program that includes Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, “Organ Symphony,” plus Berlioz’ “Symphonie Fantastique” and selections from the musical “Les Misérables.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com
iPalpiti Festival The iPalpiti orchestra and soloists perform works to be announced. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 377-6771. ipalpiti.org
Montecito International Music Festival 2019 Three-week showcase includes performances by viola player Andrés Cárdenas, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Cho-Liang Lin and many others. La Sierra University, 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, Riverside. Starts next Sun.; ends Aug. 2. Free. (213) 925-2400. lasierra.edu