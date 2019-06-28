Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival kicks off with 'Twelfth Night'

Maybe we’ve got weddings on our mind because it’s June, but it almost feels as if L.A.’s theaters planned this week to offer us something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. Shakespeare lovers can catch “Twelfth Night” in Griffith Park. Those interested in provocative new voices and uncomfortable truths might check out “Scraps” at the Matrix. Celebration has scaled down “The Producers” for its intimate house, and Loft Ensemble revives the perennial chill ride “Wait Until Dark.” Here’s more on our selections for the 99-Seat Beat, our weekly look at the Southern California theater scene.