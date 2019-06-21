New in L.A. theater: Tap-happy ‘Dames at Sea’? Time for ‘Dancing Lessons’

Why this? “Dames at Sea” was written in the 1960s as a playful send-up/throwback to the featherweight, feel-good movie musicals of the 1930s, going so far as to give its protagonists the same names as Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell, the stars of so many of those films. With its high-energy score and madcap characters, it was a long-running hit off-Broadway. Joshua Finkel, who is directing the show for Sierra Madre Playhouse, promises comedy delivered in authentic ’30s style, as well as a whole lot of tap dancing. He’s become expert in delivering a lot with a little. The cast numbers just six, and the stage is postage-stamp size, but everything feels much bigger.