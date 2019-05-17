New in L.A. theater: Liberal politics, heavy metal and an Asian ‘Mamma Mia!’

The essentials: In this meta-theatrical deconstruction of a mother-daughter relationship like no other, Sigrid Gilmer’s raucous, semi-autobiographical new surreal comedy leapfrogs through efforts by her stand-in narrator (Courtney Sauls) to separate herself — and even her memories — from her domineering mom (Lee Sherman). In a dreamlike, hilariously self-reflective odyssey, Gilmer scrambles the three formative pillars of her identity: her mom, heavy metal music (personified by her imaginary band Demonic Afterbirth), and the American theater (with guest appearances by the great “mama drama” playwrights Eugene O’Neill and Tennessee Williams).