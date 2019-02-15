The 99-Seat Beat: Pageant coaches, ‘post-truth’ Othello and Jason Alexander in the director’s seat

Why this? Ian McRae’s new comedy has a measure of unexpected darkness that elevates the proceedings above mere sitcom. Put the broadness aside and “Wheel” could be more widely construed as a parable about societal divisions. Leading the production is Jason Alexander, a prolific director of late, who says the play “feels like a reflection of what so many people are experiencing in these divisive, uncivil times.” After playing George Costanza for nine seasons on “Seinfeld,” he seems likely to invest “Wheel” with the keen comic timing it requires.