'Steel Magnolias,' ‘Argonautika,’ 'Elephant Man' and more at L.A. theaters

The essentials: Desperate, despairing and derelict — such are the easy marks seeking divine intervention in Brian Friel’s 1979 masterpiece about a morally conflicted, alcoholic faith healer scavenging the seedier outskirts of the United Kingdom. The “Fantastic” Frank Hardy may be a con man, but his performances succeed just often enough to lace his self-loathing with the possibility of a genuine gift. In a series of monologues, Frank (Paul Norwood), his long-suffering wife (Diana Cignoni) and their unshakably perky manager (Ron Bottitta) trace the contours of Frank’s tawdry life through the prisms of their respective struggles and damaged psyches. Frank offers the observation that people come to him “not in hope but for the elimination of hope … to seal their anguish, for the content of a finality.”