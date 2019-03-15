‘Friends With Guns,’ cruel girls in ‘The Wolves’ and other picks from L.A’s small stages

Why this? Based on real people and real situations (a small cast personifies more than 20 characters), Payne’s mind-boggling play piques the intellect like the most arcane brain teaser. Pay close attention, however, and you may find “Incognito” reverberates with surprising emotional force. Son of Semele Ensemble has been stepping up in recent seasons with impressively iconoclastic productions, such as the recent “The Woman Who Went Into Space as a Man.” This may be its most ambitious undertaking to date.