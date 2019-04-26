‘Almost Famous’ musical to debut at San Diego’s Old Globe theater

The stage adaptation of “Almost Famous” will make its world premiere at the Old Globe, the theater announced Friday.
The musical features a book by Cameron Crowe, who wrote and directed the beloved 2000 film. The coming-of-age story centers on a passionate, teenage music fan who nabs a life-changing assignment at Rolling Stone.
Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Frances McDormand, Zooey Deschanel and Philip Seymour Hoffman starred in the DreamWorks title, which was loosely inspired by Crowe’s experience working for the magazine in the 1970s.
Running Sept. 13 through Oct. 20, the new production has a score featuring both classic rock hits and new songs by Crowe and Tom Kitt. It is directed by Jeremy Herrin and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.
The Globe will also present the world premiere of the Graciela Daniele musical “The Gardens of Anuncia” and the comedic play “What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank.” Also among the highlights of the upcoming season is Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s interpretation of August Wilson’s play “Jitney,” the Broadway staging that won the 2017 Tony Award for best revival.