In Amoako Boafo’s portraits, every brushstroke of every black face matters

Nowhere is this more apparent than in “Reflection 1,” in which a nude man, clutching a knee to his chest, regards himself in a mirror. The brushwork is so varied that the contours of his body nearly dissolve into abstraction. This uncertainty is further reflected in the painting’s chain of gazes. We see the man looking at himself, both from our own perspective and in the mirror’s reflection, which is not necessarily the same as what he sees. The work dramatizes the slipperiness of the self: always partial, never quite at rest.