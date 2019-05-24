Backhausdance plugs in a little Dwight Rhoden for an electric premiere

The choreographer achieves this through an engaging use of body configuration, geometric shapes and supportive partnering. A single overhead arm is the impulse for a line that squiggles all the way to each dancer’s feet. The women take hands to form a pinwheel. The 10 dancers break into two equal groups, each lifting a soloist overhead; everyone has a hand in the assist. Backhausdance has always had more women than guys, and though that’s not outlawed, there’s sometimes an imbalance. “One Continuous Line” sidesteps the issue while also being a fitting salute.