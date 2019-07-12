Review: L.A. Phil’s newly promoted Bortolameolli casts a flamenco spell at the Bowl

As it turns out, “El Amor Brujo” (“Love Bewitched”) has its own L.A. Phil and Hollywood Bowl legacy. The final version of Manuel de Falla’s ballet score entered the orchestra’s repertory in 1930, seven years after its premiere in Paris and only 11 years after the orchestra’s founding. In 1946, the Bowl celebrated its Silver Jubilee with Leopold Stokowski conducting the ballet score with the Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra. “It was a cool night in Hollywood Bowl,” Isabel Morse Jones wrote in these pages, “until Stokowski’s ‘El Amor Brujo’ fired the blood.” The conductor then performed 10 (!) encores, and two days later brought the orchestra back on the stage to make the first recording of the full score. It may still be the most colorful and alluring.