Danny Elfman: First he conquered Hollywood, now he’s crashing the classical concert hall

“There's still the same problem getting through the institutions, and there will be for a while — but they're going to have to get used to it,” Elfman, 65, said of the classical world. “Because, come three years, I'm going to have a lot more stuff out there, and I'm just going to be hitting them from all sides” — he laughed — “and I'm just not going to stop. I will eventually batter these doors down, in the same way I did with film and everything else I've done.”