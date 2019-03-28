Review: Dianna Molzan’s art plays some clever tricks on you

A colorful pair of horizontal bars, one bright orange and the other rich purple, painted across the corrugated center likewise appear to ripple and undulate. Lower your stance, however, bringing down the eye level, and first one illusionistic bar and then the other snaps to attention and straightens out. Your angle of vision determines what you see — until it dawns that Molzan has gently maneuvered you into genuflection in front of her art.