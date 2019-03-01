Frank Gehry went to Berlin to celebrate his 90th birthday. The reason: Music, music, music

It is hard to describe exactly what happens in the Boulez Saal, but Barenboim came close in remarks by explaining that musicians and audience become one in this space. This is not so much a communication of one to the other as a shared experience. In the Boulez works, the sonorities are remarkable, and with the assistance of Yasuhisa Toyota’s acoustics, you are inside the violin in “Anthemes,” and the metallic ringing of “Sur Incises” has the intensity of a religious experience. No skyscraper, however majestic and thrilling, can do that.