Frank Gehry went to Berlin to celebrate his 90th birthday. The reason: Music, music, music

It may have taken Gehry the length of his long career, but at 90 he is finally getting his wish for more concert halls, and for nearly all of them, the Boulez Saal is the revelatory model. That will be especially true with the 1,100-seat theater for the Colburn School downtown and the L.A. Phil’s YOLA Center in Inglewood for Gustavo Dudamel’s youth orchestra project. In Paris, Gehry will get his next full-size concert hall as part of the Fondation Louis Vuitton. There is talk of a Gehry hall in London, at Wimbledon. It might be, as in Berlin, housed inside an existing structure.