College students make musical instruments from trash in the L.A. River

“A lot of times a big engineering solution that tackles one or two problems is what gets implemented, hence the reason the L.A. River looks the way it looks now,” Neuman said. “With this piece I want to look at things more holistically and creatively. ‘Visioning Bodies’ does some modeling of things I’ve observed. There are causes and effects in the river. You’ll see that mirrored through our movements. One dancer’s movement has an affect on the rest of the group.”