Gabriella Sanchez spells out her resistance to Eurocentric art

Sanchez also uses wordplay to expose these cultural collisions. “Rasa/Raza” depicts a photograph of two boys, kneeling beside a dog. Partially overlapping the photo in large block letters is the word “rasa,” as in “tabula rasa.” The idea of tabula rasa, or a blank slate, could refer to the boys’ youth, but is juxtaposed in the title with the word “raza,” which commonly refers to Latinx people. This connection suggests histories of oppression and colonization that treated native peoples and lands as blank slates on which to impose European ideals and values. Scrawled above “rasa,” the word “blank” has been defiantly crossed out.